AAA Distributor: Surplus Building Materials Offers Expert Guidance on Value of Cabinetry in Home Improvement Projects

With prefinished, locally sourced, American-made, unfinished cabinets, Surplus Building Materials helps homeowners, contractors and designers define functionality and control costs.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Surplus Building Materials, a Dallas branch of AAA Distributor, a leading provider of home improvement products for kitchen, bathroom, and flooring, is solving logistics chain challenges and diversifying consumers' choices by offering American-crafted, unfinished cabinets.

"When it comes to home improvement projects, especially in the kitchen, the choice of cabinetry plays a crucial role in defining the overall look and functionality of a space," said Michael Neal, president of AAA Distributor. "We want to provide our customers with a robust canvas to embrace their creativity while potentially saving on typical labor costs."

Neal notes that while unfinished cabinets are more cost-effective - offering between 30-40% in savings compared to prefinished cabinets - they require no compromises on quality. Surplus Building Material's unfinished cabinets feature solid wood construction for both durability and longevity.

In addition, Neal said, the lack of pre-finish allows homeowners to apply high-end finishes that may not be available otherwise. By using a specific shade of paint or a custom stain, homeowners can match unfinished cabinets to existing décor or create a truly personalized look.

"We recognize finishing cabinets requires time, effort, and a fair amount of skill, but it also encourages homeowners to rise to the challenge while supporting our country's longstanding 'do-it-yourself' culture," Neal said.

Surplus Building Materials offers a wide range of unfinished cabinets, along with expert advice and the supplies needed to complete a project successfully. Homeowners who are looking to revamp their kitchen are encouraged to explore Surplus Building Materials' unfinished cabinetry, so they can unlock cost savings and the potential for extensive customization.

For more information on Surplus Building Materials, visit www.sbmtx.com.

About Surplus Building Materials

Surplus Building Materials is a Dallas branch of AAA Distributor. Surplus Building Materials is a retailer of doors, kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. With a 150,000-square-foot warehouse, the branch stocks thousands of doors and cabinets, as well as operates an on-site cabinet and door shop. AAA Distributor also has locations in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Spokane.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

Media and Content Manager

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

View the original press release on newswire.com.