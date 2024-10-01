SumUp Outlines Initiatives to Embrace Neurodiversity in Companies

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp, shows how including neurodiverse people is beneficial for both individuals and organizations

Felizitas Lichtenberg from SumUp: awareness is key to embrace neurodiversity

Felizitas Lichtenberg, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and Sustainability at SumUp, a global financial technology company, outlines steps and measures to embrace neurodiversity in companies.

The primary challenge for companies and society today is awareness. Neurodivergent people often have unique thinking patterns and emotional experiences, adding value to work teams. Dyslexic individuals may present remarkable verbal skills and creative mindsets, while autism may be accompanied by attention to detail and logical thinking. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) leads to approaching planning as a challenge with a lot of concentration. Therefore, it is fundamental for management and work teams to be aware of these aspects and focus on each individual's skills.

Making the talent search process inclusive is challenging for organizations and individuals. The location of the interview plays a defining role, and a noisy or high-sensory environment can make it very difficult to concentrate. Providing as much information as possible and being explicit about what will happen in later stages can reduce uncertainty.

Training is essential to create an inclusive work environment, and it involves the entire company. SumUp, for example, regularly organizes workshops to raise awareness of neurodiversity as a whole spectrum or with specific focuses (ADHD or autism) are essential.

In addition to training, it is essential for the company to make workspaces and professional tools accessible. The use of noise-canceling headsets or other assistive technologies can help with concentration. Accessibility also affects teamwork moments, and those who do not feel comfortable speaking in a meeting may need to share their inputs in a written document.

The company needs to take into account what people need regarding office logistics, such as the decision to work in the office or to support flexible working. It is up to the business organization to ensure that the work environment is appropriate for each need, striking a good balance between the feelings of each individual, offering flexibility, and supporting those who are struggling.

