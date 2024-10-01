Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suralink Announces the Industry's First Fully Integrated E-Signature and Request List Solution, Further Streamlining Both Firm and Client Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, ut / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, announced today the availability of the first fully integrated e-signature and request list solution in the industry. Designed to eliminate frustration and unnecessary steps, e-signature is another key component in creating a frictionless and efficient user experience for Suralink firms and their clients.

Because Suralink's new e-signature solution allows users to electronically sign documents and request signatures from clients all within a single interface, it simplifies the client experience and eliminates the need for firm users to jump between disparate software solutions. It also ensures signed documents are protected by Suralink's enterprise-grade security and stored within the correct engagement.

In addition, Suralink's e-signature solution will be available to all firm users who subscribe to its professional tier and won't be priced per envelope, providing significant savings relative to other e-signature solutions on the market.

"Integrating e-signature into our platform is yet another transformative leap for our users," says Jared Haleck, Chief Product Officer at Suralink. "It not only simplifies the document signing process but also fosters greater collaboration between firms and clients. This innovation is set to redefine the way professionals manage their engagements, driving efficiency while enhancing the overall client experience and saving our customers significant money."

Key capabilities of Suralink's e-signature solution include:

  • Legally binding signatures: Turn any document into a legally binding e-signature request

  • Seamless client interaction: Request signatures from clients without leaving the security of the Suralink application

  • Direct engagement access: Enable clients to sign documents directly from the engagement

  • Secure storage: Store signed documents in an organized, secure location

"The process for signing documents in an engagement has been historically very difficult," says Mari L. Panter, Director and CPA at Lally Group. "After seeing Suralink's new e-signature capabilities, we are more excited than ever about the future of the Suralink platform and what that will mean for our professionals and their clients in terms of more efficient engagements."

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

Contact Information

Meghan Mitton
VP, Marketing
meghan.mitton@suralink.com
801-203-0002

SOURCE: Suralink

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
