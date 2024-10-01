Bertolino LLP Announces Winner of the 2024 Bertolino Impact in Government Scholarship, Stacy Bediako

Bediako's compelling interpretation of life on Mars won her $2,500 in financial support.

Imagine what life 50 years in the future looks like. How has American legislation impacted civilization? What cases are lawyers tackling on behalf of civil betterment? Those are the questions Bertolino LLP asks students to answer when applying for the Bertolino Impact In Government Scholarship.









This year, Stacy Bediako blew the scholarship selection committee out of the water with her creative interpretation of the scholarship's prompt. Instead of imagining what life on Earth might look like in 50 years, Bediako encourages her listeners to think about outer space.

Bediako's scholarship video posits that, 50 years from now, colonial forces on Mars will need new legislation to control the flow of resources and development of land. She builds this future on the back of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prevents all nations from claiming sole sovereignty over galactic bodies.

Bediako also suggests that Martian lawyers will have a powerful role in shaping the Red Planet's landscape. New Martians will need legal representatives to argue their cases for land and resource management. Future lawyers may subsequently have to familiarize themselves with intergalactic law to keep up with their clients.

Bediako's creativity secured her Bertolino LLP's $2,500 scholarship ahead of her senior year at the University of Pittsburgh. She's currently pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering. The team with Bertolino LLP hopes that this scholarship will help Bediako achieve her goal of graduating debt-free.

The team once again applauds Bediako's creativity and drive, particularly in light of her unconventional college career. The firm hopes Bediako can achieve her goals and carry her imaginative spirit with her into her post-college career.

