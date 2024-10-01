Mass Fintech Hub Announces Programming for Boston Fintech Week 2024

In anticipation of Boston Fintech Week 2024 presented by Fintech Sandbox , Mass Fintech Hub has announced plans to host five in-person events that will leverage the expertise and learnings of current members of the public-private partnership. These events will help bolster the collaborative's ongoing mission to advance the fintech community in Massachusetts and beyond, and educate, inform and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders.

"Mass Fintech Hub's programs during Boston Fintech Week will demonstrate how the sector is reshaping our economy and cultivating the next generation of talent," said Carolyn Kirk, CEO, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) and Mass Fintech Hub Advisory Board member. "The event is a perfect opportunity to spotlight the diverse communities in the ecosystem with a close eye on innovations that are breaking new ground."

Mass Fintech Hub's official lineup of event programming will include:

The Digital Asset Ecosystem - Securing Financial Stability Through Innovation Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Boston Federal Reserve Speakers: Mike Norman of Consensys & MITRE, Corinne Vitolo of Accenture Research and Innovation, Spyridon Antonopoulos of Solidus Labs and Jason Ward of Fidelity. Join leaders in fintech for a dialogue about challenges and opportunities in the developing field of digital assets. Register here .

The Battle of AI Innovators Tuesday, October 15 from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Boston Federal Reserve Speakers: Karan Kashyap of Posh, Ron Shevlin of Cornerstone Advisors, Bill Gold of Citizens Bank, Brooke Ybarra of the American Bankers Association, Christian Lau of Dynamo AI, JD DiThomas of Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Vasilios Roussos of Posh Join industry leaders, tech pioneers, and visionaries to explore cutting-edge trends in Artificial Intelligence, reshaping fintech in Massachusetts. Register here .

The Future of FinTech Wednesday, October 16 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Fan Pier, Room 1302 Speakers: Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chairs Sears Merritt of MassMutual and Julie Thurlow of Reading Cooperative Bank Uncover fintech's pivotal role in the future of Massachusetts as seen by Mass Fintech Hub's leadership, with a fireside chat with focuses in banking and insurance. Register here .

Capital & Career - A Day in the Life of an Entrepreneur Friday, October 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Boston Federal Reserve Speakers: Yixiao "Ethan" Jiang of Western New England University, Ardian Preci of WPI Business School, Tony Cerce of ProsperOn and others Learn firsthand about the day-to-day life of a startup founder in the Massachusetts fintech ecosystem. Register here .

Making your 1st, 10th, and 100th Angel Investment: Best Practices for Getting Started & Scaling Friday, October 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Boston Federal Reserve Speakers: David Chang of TBD Angels, Kristen Craft of Fidelity Private Shares, Selom Azuma of Staples and Allison Byers of Scroobious Whether you are interested in becoming an angel Investor or want to understand how they operate so you can perfect your pitch as a startup founder, or whether you want to get a sense of other ways you can support fintech startups in Boston, you won't want to miss this session. Register here .



For more updates and to register for any of Mass Fintech Hub's programming, please visit our events page: https://massfintechhub.com/discover/events/ .

As an initiative under Fintech Sandbox, a nonprofit enabling innovation in the financial sector, the Mass Fintech Hub aims to provide comprehensive educational programming for the seventh annual Boston Fintech Week, presented by Fintech Sandbox. The theme of the week will be "Fintech at Full Throttle: The Rapid Advance of Innovation," and the event will explore the accelerating pace of change in the financial industry.

"We have developed Mass Fintech Hub's programming with the goal of fostering, sustaining and growing the fintech and financial services industries throughout Massachusetts and work to establish our state as a global fintech leader," said Julie Thurlow, Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chair & President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank. "This year's Boston Fintech Week programming is another reflection of that commitment and progression."

"Our programming at Boston Fintech Week allows us to continue our support of our expansive community of students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders," said Sears Merritt, Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chair & Head of Enterprise Technology & Experience at MassMutual. "We wouldn't be able to be here without our members and our broader community, and we welcome the opportunity to gather as a group to solve for not only today's challenges, but also the future."

For more details and to register for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum at Boston Fintech Week 2024, visit BostonFintechWeek.org.

