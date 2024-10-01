Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With FreedomPay to Empower Data-Driven Payment Solutions

The Woodforest Acceptance Solutions platform will leverage FreedomPay's cutting-edge technology to deliver enhanced payment experiences across enterprise and middle-market segments.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, a leader in payment processing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FreedomPay, a leading global commerce platform. This collaboration will empower enterprise and middle-market clients to unlock the full potential of data-driven solutions while enabling Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) with greater capabilities in payment processing and commerce enablement.

FreedomPay x Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Partnership

By integrating Woodforest Acceptance Solutions' advanced data platform with FreedomPay's payment technology, this partnership will enable clients to access enhanced data insights and deploy secure, seamless payment experiences. The alignment of strategies will focus on elevating commerce for enterprises and middle-market companies, positioning them to harness the power of data to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Our partnership with FreedomPay is built on a shared vision to empower businesses through technology," said Todd Linden, CEO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. "By leveraging their innovative platform, we can enhance our own capabilities and provide enterprise-level solutions that streamline operations, improve data access, and deliver real-time insights for our clients."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Data-Driven Commerce: Combining FreedomPay's data platform with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions' payment technology to provide robust insights for decision-making and optimization.

Enhanced Enablement for ISVs: The partnership provides ISVs with powerful tools to improve functionality, offering seamless integrations and expanded commerce opportunities.

Enterprise & Middle Market Focus: The collaboration will deliver scalable solutions tailored to the needs of enterprise and middle-market businesses, ensuring secure and efficient payment processing.

"FreedomPay is excited to partner with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions to deliver innovative commerce solutions to businesses seeking data-driven results," said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. "Together, our aligned strategies will enable clients to seamlessly integrate payment solutions while maximizing the potential of their data to drive growth."

This partnership marks an important step forward in the payment processing industry, unlocking new opportunities for businesses to create dynamic, data-enabled commerce ecosystems.

For more information on Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, visit WoodforestPay.com. To learn more about FreedomPay's global commerce platform, visit FreedomPay.com.

About Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Woodforest Acceptance is dedicated to addressing prevalent issues within the payments and value-add services industries. Our commitment extends to both major enterprises and the vital small to medium-sized businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock-solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award-winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents, allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next-Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com

Contact Information

Leila Adnani

Chief Marketing Officer at Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

leila@personalizedsolu.com

2028151033

SOURCE: Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.