Alignable.com: Alignable Appoints Chris Rohter as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth

Tech Veteran With 20+ Years of Experience to Lead Revenue Expansion Efforts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Alignable, North America's largest AI-powered business networking platform, has announced the appointment of Chris Rohter as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Rohter will guide the company's revenue growth strategy as Alignable evolves from a social network of 9.2 million business owners into a premier SaaS relationship management platform.

Chris Rohter, Alignable's Chief Revenue Officer

Headshot of Chris Rohter, Alignable's new Chief Revenue Officer

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business leadership, Rohter brings a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performance teams, and implementing innovative go-to-market strategies.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Alignable CEO & Co-Founder Eric Groves. "His expertise in scaling companies and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform, in order to have an even greater impact on the success of business owners across North America."

Prior to joining Alignable, Rohter served as Vice President of Marketing at Pliant (now part of IBM), where he led a period of rapid expansion and advised the company towards a successful acquisition.

His career includes leadership roles at SevOne (IBM), Akamai Technologies, and AppNeta, where he developed expertise in strategic alliances, product operations, marketing, and business development.

"While I've had the privilege of contributing to the growth of several companies, I'm especially excited to join Alignable," Rohter said. "Alignable's commitment to empowering entrepreneurial success is unmatched, and I look forward to helping the platform achieve its full potential."

As Rohter joins Alignable, the business networking platform is celebrating several impressive milestones:

Smart Connect? Events: In 2024, Alignable hosted nearly 3,000 Smart Connect events - a 42% increase from 2023. These virtual, one-on-one networking sessions attracted 59,000+ participants, a 33% jump from last year.

Educational Programs: Alignable has partnered with organizations such as Constant Contact, Verizon, Zoho Books, Novo, Hoot Host, BOSS Academy, EngagePro and others to host hundreds of educational events, reaching 20,000+ Alignable members. The topics covered include marketing, lending, SEO, and cybersecurity.

Community Engagement: So far in 2024, Alignable members have formed over 6 million new connections and posted 1 million recommendations, highlighting the platform's significant impact on small business networking.

Looking ahead, Rohter plans to build on Alignable's current tech innovations, focusing on simplifying and enhancing member interactions through AI to create more high-quality networking opportunities for small business owners and Alignable partners.

About Alignable

Alignable is the largest, AI-powered business networking platform for small business owners in the U.S. and Canada. With 9.2 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where business owners come together. Whether you're connecting locally, meeting peers in your industry, or finding a catalyst who will introduce you to their network, Alignable is where businesses connect and change their business trajectory.

