Dealers United Welcomes Two New Regional Sales Vice Presidents

Industry Veterans Chad King and Wendy Gill Join to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Dealers United, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for automotive dealerships, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad King and Wendy Gill as Regional Sales Vice Presidents. These strategic hires underscore Dealers United's commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing its service to automotive dealers nationwide.

Chad King brings over 14 years of experience in the automotive industry and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. A four-time President's Club winner, Chad is known for his innovative approach to sales leadership and his focus on customer success. Based in Roanoke, VA, Chad's expertise in creating winning cultures and delivering impactful digital solutions will be instrumental in driving growth for Dealers United and its clients.

Wendy Gill joins Dealers United with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in automotive digital media, floor plan finance, and SaaS. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Wendy is recognized for her ability to forge lucrative relationships, exceed revenue targets, and empower team members to become organizational leaders. Her "team-member first" motto and commitment to leadership development align perfectly with Dealers United's values.

Justin Friend, Senior Vice President of Dealers United, commented on the appointments: "We're thrilled to welcome Chad and Wendy to our sales leadership. Their combined expertise and proven track records in the automotive industry will be invaluable as we continue to help dealers across the country dominate their marketing by activating the best digital solutions. At Dealers United, we're dedicated to supporting dealers in what they do best - selling more cars - and Chad and Wendy will play crucial roles in this mission."

Dealers United offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including Social Advertising campaigns, Search Engine Optimization, and Search Engine Marketing. The company's clients benefit from best-in-class account support and access to omnichannel analytics, providing full-funnel visibility into campaign performance and return on investment.

With these strategic additions to its leadership team, Dealers United is poised to further strengthen its position as a premier partner for automotive dealerships seeking to maximize their digital marketing efforts and drive sales in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and - above all - building true partnerships with dealers. To learn more, visit www.dealersunited.com.

