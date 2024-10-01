Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dealers United Welcomes Two New Regional Sales Vice Presidents

Industry Veterans Chad King and Wendy Gill Join to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Dealers United, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for automotive dealerships, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad King and Wendy Gill as Regional Sales Vice Presidents. These strategic hires underscore Dealers United's commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing its service to automotive dealers nationwide.

Dealers United to Add Two New Regional Sales Vice Presidents

Dealers United to Add Two New Regional Sales Vice Presidents
Introducing Dealers United's New Regional Sales Vice Presidents: Wendy Gill & Chad King

Chad King brings over 14 years of experience in the automotive industry and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. A four-time President's Club winner, Chad is known for his innovative approach to sales leadership and his focus on customer success. Based in Roanoke, VA, Chad's expertise in creating winning cultures and delivering impactful digital solutions will be instrumental in driving growth for Dealers United and its clients.

Wendy Gill joins Dealers United with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in automotive digital media, floor plan finance, and SaaS. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Wendy is recognized for her ability to forge lucrative relationships, exceed revenue targets, and empower team members to become organizational leaders. Her "team-member first" motto and commitment to leadership development align perfectly with Dealers United's values.

Justin Friend, Senior Vice President of Dealers United, commented on the appointments: "We're thrilled to welcome Chad and Wendy to our sales leadership. Their combined expertise and proven track records in the automotive industry will be invaluable as we continue to help dealers across the country dominate their marketing by activating the best digital solutions. At Dealers United, we're dedicated to supporting dealers in what they do best - selling more cars - and Chad and Wendy will play crucial roles in this mission."

Dealers United offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including Social Advertising campaigns, Search Engine Optimization, and Search Engine Marketing. The company's clients benefit from best-in-class account support and access to omnichannel analytics, providing full-funnel visibility into campaign performance and return on investment.

With these strategic additions to its leadership team, Dealers United is poised to further strengthen its position as a premier partner for automotive dealerships seeking to maximize their digital marketing efforts and drive sales in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more information about Dealers United and its digital advertising solutions, visit www.dealersunited.com.

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and - above all - building true partnerships with dealers. To learn more, visit www.dealersunited.com.

Contact Information

Brooke Jensen
Vice President of Marketing
brooke@dealersunited.com

SOURCE: Dealers United

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.