ChainFEST LA Unveils New Brand & Limited-Time Lactose-Free Ice Cream + Cookie Dessert Drop

For the first time ever, ChainFEST LA teams up with a leading lactose-free real dairy brand to offer an inclusive experience with a chain favorite dessert reimagined for those with lactose intolerance - say goodbye to lactose discomfort.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ChainFEST, the world's largest gourmet chain food festival, returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Skylight ROW DTLA and has tapped LACTAID®, a leading lactose-free milk and dairy dessert brand, to round out its all-star lineup of gourmet collaborators. The LACTAID® brand will offer a lactose-free dupe of a chain favorite dessert made with 100% real dairy ice cream and cookie at the LACTAID® Ice Cream & Cookie Parlor, a first-of-its-kind at ChainFEST LA. This inclusive experience provides those with lactose intolerance the opportunity to enjoy delicious, real dairy delights - just without the lactose.

ChainFEST Los Angeles

Lactose intolerance impacts approximately 30 million American adults (Medline Plus, May 2022) causing digestive discomfort from lactose in dairy products such as milk, cheese and ice cream. And with many of the top U.S. chain restaurants serving up dairy-filled treats on their menus, those who are lactose intolerant most often miss out on dairy-based treats.

That's why LACTAID®, a leading lactose-free real dairy brand that uses a lactase enzyme to break down the lactose found in milk for easier digesting, is popping up with the LACTAID® Ice Cream & Cookie Parlor at ChainFEST LA. At this exclusive experience, the LACTAID® brand is dropping a limited-time run of a lactose-free real dairy dessert only for ChainFEST LA attendees - which is all part of the brand's mission to help eliminate dairy "foodmo" (the fear of missing out on favorite foods) and stomach discomfort without compromising on enjoying delicious, real dairy.

"ChainFEST is about celebrating the pop cuisine that brings us all together," said Nicholas Kraft, co-founder of Chain. "It's truly a great moment for us that the LACTAID® brand has come on board to bring a first-of-its-kind LTO ice cream and cookie dessert to the festival - a treat that everyone loves. Now, more people can enjoy since it's made with 100% milk and cream, just without the lactose, so lactose intolerant people don't have to compromise their enjoyment of delicious, real dairy."

Made with 100% real milk and cream, LACTAID® Ice Cream will be offered to ChainFEST attendees as part of an exclusive ice cream and cookie combination.

Details about each dessert include:

LACTAID ® Creamy Lactose-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight - LACTAID ® ultra-creamy Vanilla Ice Cream will top Chain's ooey-gooey, deep-dish chocolate chip cookie.



LACTAID® Creamy Lactose-Free Cookies & Cream Supreme - Luxuriously rich LACTAID® Cookies & Cream Ice Cream will top Chain's delicious oatmeal cookie.

"I'm especially excited to be able to offer ChainFEST guests more dessert options this year," said Chef Tim Hollingsworth, co-founder of Chain. "The deep-dish cookie topped with ice cream is one of the all-time great chain restaurant desserts."

These delicious lactose-free LACTAID® ice cream desserts will be available for all attendees only at ChainFEST LA, while supplies last. To dupe your own desserts at home in the meantime, LACTAID® Ice Cream is available at most grocery stores, offering eight delicious flavors all made with 100% real milk and cream, just without the lactose, to satisfy your sweet tooth and your sensitive stomach.

For more information about LACTAID® and its products, follow @lactaid on Instagram and @lactaid_us on TikTok. For ChainFEST ticket details and updates, visit ChainFEST.com and follow @eatatchain on social media.

ABOUT CHAIN:

Chain, named "one of the hardest tables to get" by The New York Times, began as a culinary celebration of fast-food favorites reimagined by Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth. Co-founded by actor-writer B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, Chain has become a hub for nostalgia-driven, immersive dining events that honor multi-generational culinary traditions.

