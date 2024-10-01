Momentum Strengthens Bench to Elevate Microsoft Teams Deployments

Momentum Taps Experienced Microsoft MVPs to Support Global Microsoft Teams Strategy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of two recognized leaders in Microsoft technology. Mark Vale will serve as Momentum's new Global Architect while Satish Upadhyaya will act as?Teams Enterprise Architect. Adding decades of combined solution expertise supports Momentum's ongoing mission to deliver industry-leading Microsoft Teams solutions across the globe.

Momentum Logo





Throughout his extensive career, Vale has developed a deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies, particularly in unified communications and collaboration. Meanwhile, Upadhyaya has over a decade of experience as a Microsoft 365 architect, giving him a strong understanding of Microsoft Teams and the telecommunications sector. Momentum expects the leadership of these two professionals to provide immense value in supporting Microsoft Teams deployments, integrations, and other advanced communication services.

The addition of both Vale and Upadhyaya, combined with Momentum's comprehensive suite of solutions - including Microsoft Teams deployments and integrations, global connectivity, collaboration, and managed services - highlights the company's commitment to being a market leader in Microsoft Teams solutions. With a robust portfolio of solutions for any industry, Momentum is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that enhance connectivity, collaboration, and engagement. Momentum's commitment to its strategic vision solidifies the company as the partner of choice for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Teams and modernize their communications infrastructure with a trusted, globally recognized managed services provider.

Upadhyaya and Vale have both achieved the distinguished status of Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), recognized both for their exceptional contributions to the technical community and their commitment to excellence. Rick Garcia, Momentum EVP Product and Marketing, says, "This perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver the most advanced Microsoft Teams solutions to enterprise customers across the globe."

"We recognize that the best businesses succeed because they have the right people in the right roles," explained Todd Zittrouer, CEO. "That's why we continue building out our team and strengthening our bench with top talent. This will, in turn, allow us to provide the highest quality of service to customers."

For their part, both professionals have expressed enthusiasm for joining the Momentum Team.

"Joining Momentum was an easy decision for me to make," said Vale. "They have one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios designed specifically for Microsoft Teams Phone on the market and a strong desire to cement themselves as the go-to Teams partner for customers, and I needed to be part of that. I'm excited to be involved and looking forward to helping customers achieve their goals."

"Momentum is one of the top MSPs in the world for Microsoft services," added Upadhyaya. "I'm happy for the opportunity to help them expand both their reach and leadership."

These additions to the team come at a time of significant growth for Momentum, as the company continues to expand its footprint and enhance its suite of services.

About Momentum:

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including global connectivity, MS Teams, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN. With a customer-centric approach and history of delivering exceptional results, Momentum empowers businesses to thrive in today's modern workplace.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth

VP, Marketing

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum

View the original press release on newswire.com.