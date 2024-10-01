Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced a comprehensive brand refresh. This update reflects the company's recent innovation and evolving role in shaping product experiences globally.

E-commerce markets and seller industries continue to evolve, and Akeneo's refreshed identity demonstrates its readiness to lead in this dynamic landscape. This transformation represents Akeneo's dedication to staying ahead of customer demands, providing businesses with the tools to deliver outstanding product experiences.

"Since co-founding Akeneo, we've witnessed the evolution of product information management into a cornerstone of modern eCommerce strategy," said Fred de Gombert, CEO of Akeneo. "This brand refresh aligns our identity with that evolution, enabling us to continue empowering businesses globally, helping them unlock the potential of product experiences to drive success and growth."

The refresh includes:

New Logo : A modernized logo representing Akeneo's vibrant and innovative spirit.

Visual Identity Overhaul: Bolder typography and a refreshed color system enhance the company's aesthetic appeal, creating a more engaging user experience across all touchpoints.

Mascot Reimagined : Akeneo's beloved mascot, Ziggy, has been redesigned to reflect a sleek, modern look, further embodying Akeneo's role as both a community champion and an industry leader.

Website Transformation: A new website design will offer a fresh, streamlined experience that better aligns with Akeneo's global mission.

Updated Positioning: Akeneo's refined mission and vision underscore its role as a leader in empowering businesses to scale through world-class product experience management.

This brand refresh represents an important milestone in Akeneo's growth, aligning its visual and strategic identity with the demands of today's marketplace. While the look is changing, Akeneo's product offerings remain as robust and reliable as ever, with in-product branding updates to reflect the new visual identity.

The refreshed branding will debut across all channels starting in October 2024, with additional brand updates continuing into early 2025.

For more information about Akeneo's solutions, please visit www.akeneo.com.

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, and Kering, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding, as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information, visit [https://www.akeneo.com]

