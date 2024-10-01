Comprehensive, subscription-based solution combines purpose-built devices, software and services to simplify the deployment and management of IoT investments

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the launch of Digi 360, an all-new subscription-based solution supporting ease-of-use, deployment visibility and optimized ROI for Digi cellular routers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001318544/en/

Digi International Unveils Digi 360, Transforming Cellular IoT Solutions for Seamless Management and Enhanced ROI (Graphic: Business Wire)

Delivering a comprehensive connectivity package, Digi 360 includes purpose-built devices, software, services and enhanced warranty to simplify the rollout of IoT projects and ease the challenges faced by enterprises when configuring, deploying and managing their deployments. With Digi 360, customers benefit from Digi's robust devices that enable automation and edge computing across a wide range of enterprise, industrial and transportation environments, as well as the latest tools and resources to efficiently manage and secure deployments across evolving use cases. This comprehensive solution delivers an unparalleled customer experience that minimizes friction and maximizes return on investment.

"Digi 360 stands as the definitive solution for secure wireless connectivity deployments," said Landon Reese, Vice President of Product Management at Digi International. "Bringing together software, management capabilities, state-of-the-art edge devices and expert support into a unified, comprehensive package, Digi 360 ensures our customers experience unmatched efficiency, security and reliability while enjoying significant cost savings."

An all-encompassing, future-proof solution, Digi 360 integrates the critical components of Digi's offering to enable the best customer experience, while reducing friction and simplifying deployments:

Management via Digi Remote Manager (Digi RM): Digi Remote Manager is an intelligent network command center, providing centralized control, management, security, and edge intelligence. Providing a single, secure platform that allows network health monitoring and instant alerts from across the network, Digi RM has the ability to both diagnose and repair issues, reducing the need to deploy a technician or roll a truck. Additional features include API access, simplified configuration, out-of-band management, scheduled automation and access to a range of value-added services.

Digi Remote Manager is an intelligent network command center, providing centralized control, management, security, and edge intelligence. Providing a single, secure platform that allows network health monitoring and instant alerts from across the network, Digi RM has the ability to both diagnose and repair issues, reducing the need to deploy a technician or roll a truck. Additional features include API access, simplified configuration, out-of-band management, scheduled automation and access to a range of value-added services. Digi Cellular Devices: Renowned for their exceptional performance even in the most challenging conditions, Digi's easy-to-use, industry-leading devices offer configurability, scalability and purpose-built design. Additionally, Digi edge devices are designed for extended product lifecycles, world-class reliability, mobile and fixed wireless access and integrated software and security, to keep critical systems running efficiently.

Renowned for their exceptional performance even in the most challenging conditions, Digi's easy-to-use, industry-leading devices offer configurability, scalability and purpose-built design. Additionally, Digi edge devices are designed for extended product lifecycles, world-class reliability, mobile and fixed wireless access and integrated software and security, to keep critical systems running efficiently. Customer Care: Digi Expert Support provides technical assistance, including 24/7/365 expert global support within a four-hour response service level agreement for priority case resolution, configuration and network troubleshooting, return merchandise authorization (RMA) assistance, and feature/functionality inquiries. Professional services are also available for integration with third-party devices, code debugging, and more, along with a Customer Success program for mission-critical deployments.

Digi Expert Support provides technical assistance, including 24/7/365 expert global support within a four-hour response service level agreement for priority case resolution, configuration and network troubleshooting, return merchandise authorization (RMA) assistance, and feature/functionality inquiries. Professional services are also available for integration with third-party devices, code debugging, and more, along with a Customer Success program for mission-critical deployments. Limited Lifetime Warranty: Digi 360 includes an enhanced Limited Lifetime Warranty, offering edge device protection for active subscribers for the full length of the subscription.

Additionally, customers can enhance their Digi 360 subscriptions by opting for add-on services, to customize their solutions to their unique deployments. Options such as Digi Containers, Digi WAN Bonding and Digi Mobile VPN provide additional capabilities, optimizing the customer experience and offering a tailored approach to meet the advanced security, uptime and quality of service needs of demanding applications.

"Digi 360 offers so much more than connectivity; it's a complete, secure solution that eases complexity, alleviating the challenges in configuring, deploying and managing IoT deployments," Reese said. "Designed to evolve with the always-in-flux IoT landscape, Digi 360 provides our customers with a future-proof investment as well as much-needed peace of mind."

With Digi 360, enterprises and municipalities not only have robust devices that enable automation and edge computing across a wide range of environments, but also the tools and resources to efficiently manage, secure, and scale those deployments while enhancing the value of their networks in evolving use cases.

To learn more about Digi 360, please visit: www.digi.com/Digi360.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001318544/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

digi@globalresultspr.com

949.307.5908