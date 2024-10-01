Six new journals, including two focused on AI research, to launch through 2026

Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced plans to further expand the prestigious Advanced Portfolio, a series of highly-regarded journals in materials science, physics, and engineering communities, into new areas of study in the life and health sciences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001409946/en/

Wiley expands the prestigious Advanced Portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

Led by the flagship OA journal, Advanced Science, and the world-renowned Advanced Materials, theAdvanced Portfoliocurrentlyencompasses 22 high-impact titles built and driven by a team of full-time, professional editors. This strategic expansion underscores Wiley's dedication to advance knowledge at the intersection of disciplines and provide researchers with the resources they need to explore the complexities of modern science.

Wiley plans to launch six new Advanced titles in key health and life sciences fields, such as cell and molecular biology, oncology, neuroscience, and plant science by the end of 2026. In addition, the Advanced Portfolio is deepening its reach in the physical sciences, with a particular focus on chemistry and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Global challenges related to public health, the climate crisis, and food security are creating new imperatives for how science is generated and applied," said Allyn Molina, Group VP of Publishing Development at Wiley. "Leveraging the Advanced Portfolio's storied success across the physical sciences, we aim to provide researchers with a cross-disciplinary advantage which will help drive real-world impacts ranging from improved treatments for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases to engineering innovations that combat climate change."

Building off the success of Advanced Intelligent Systems, two new journals focused on AI, Advanced Intelligent Discovery and Advanced Robotics Research, are expected to launch by the end of 2024.In chemistry, Advanced Synthesis and Catalysis will formally join the Advanced Portfolio in January 2025.

"With a legacy of success spanning more than three decades, we look forward to both extending our physical science offering and expanding into new disciplines to deliver value for researchers around the globe," said Kirsten Severing, Editor-in-Chief of Advanced Science

Since the launch of Advanced Materials (2023 Impact Factor: 27.4) in 1988, the team at Wiley has been committed to building a distinguished family of journals that stand at the forefront of scientific innovation. Today, Advanced journals proudly publish groundbreaking discoveries from the world's foremost researchers. The Advanced Portfolio is highly regarded globally, recognized as a top-tier collection of journals, dedicated to cutting-edge research with tangible real-world applications.

To enable this strategic direction, Wiley has launched a new home for the Advanced Portfolio on Wiley Online Library, a refreshed social media presence, as well as a new brand identity for the Advanced Portfolio. More information about the new journals and expansion will be available on the Advanced Portfolio site of Wiley Online Library.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today's biggest obstacles into tomorrow's brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001409946/en/

Contacts:

Media

Geena De Rose gderose@wiley.com