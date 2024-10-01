Publishing Industry Experts to Explore the Role and Implications of Licensing for Large Language Models (LLMs) That Power Generative AI Systems

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will host "Let Licensing Bloom: The Root of Responsible AI" on 17 October, 3:00 4:00 pm CET at the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt Studio Hall 4.0, Room Europa.

Panelists include Arend Kuester, CSIRO Publishing; Josh Jarrett, Wiley; Lui Simpson, Association of American Publishers (AAP); and Sarah Tegen, American Chemical Society (ACS). CCC President and CEO Tracey Armstrong will moderate the session.

"Licensing plays an essential role at the intersection of copyright and AI systems," said Armstrong. "I look forward to discussing this with our panelists and colleagues in Frankfurt."

Also at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Roy Kaufman, CCC Managing Director of Business Development and Government Relations and Chair of the STM Conference Program Committee, is moderating a panel on "Relevant [AI] Policy Around the Globe" at the STM Conference on 15 October at 10:40 am CET at the Westin Grand Frankfurt.

CCC recently announced the availability of AI rights for internal use within its Annual Copyright License (ACL), an enterprise-wide content licensing solution offering rights from millions of works to businesses that subscribe. The collective licensing solution enables participating rightsholders to fulfill the needs of companies for an efficient way to legally acquire the rights to use copyrighted materials within AI systems. The license provides users with a harmonized set of internal use AI rights from a broad range of rightsholders and provides rightsholders with remuneration for these new uses of their content.

CCC actively advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals with educational programming and thought leadership resources. The organization also maintains an online hub, AI, Copyright Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.

Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient, harmonized licensing solutions that cover their internal uses of content. CCC's portfolio of non-exclusive voluntary collective licensing solutions includes ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, ACL for Curriculum Instruction, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to re-use content.

For more information, visit the CCC booth at the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair in Hall 4.0, G54.

About CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

