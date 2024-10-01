AstraZeneca, Spirent, Syngenta Group, Independent Bank and more guests will join SnapLogic leaders to deliver practical insights on GenAI use cases and outline a vision for Generative Integration

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the 2024 Integreat Tour, the third annual in-person global conference series dedicated to helping customers to "Regenerating the Enterprise." This year's Integreat Tour will take place in San Francisco on Oct. 23 and in London on Nov. 7, 2024, with keynote speakers drawing from their experiences in some of the most innovative organizations in the world including the Olympics Channel and Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox and CBS Sports.

The 2024 Integreat Tour will bring together enterprise IT executives, data and application leaders, and integration practitioners from diverse industries, along with SnapLogic customers and partners, to focus on developing GenAI applications and services, modernizing legacy systems, and automating and democratizing integration pipelines. Attendees will learn of innovative solutions and gain actionable insights from industry leaders that have successfully leveraged generative integration to create new GenAI solutions while reducing their IT backlog.

GenAI is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enabling the creation of sophisticated applications and services that automate complex processes, but it requires transforming legacy systems into modern, efficient frameworks. As the need for GenAI solutions rapidly advances, understanding and mastering generative integration has become crucial for staying competitive. SnapLogic's annual Integreat Tour presents a unique opportunity to explore GenAI in depth, equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills to unlock its full potential. As enterprises increasingly create AI agents, assistants and applications to boost agility and cut costs, the need for the right solutions and real-world customer examples becomes even more critical. This event serves as a gateway to learning from industry leaders and applying cutting-edge AI to drive immediate innovation within organizations.

Gaurav Dhillon, chairman and CEO of SnapLogic, and Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic, will spearhead keynotes and will be joined by the following experts:

Chris Jackson, Head of Digital Data Analytics, Olympic Channel, will share how his team used GenAI to revolutionize audience engagement during the Paris Olympics by delivering massive amounts of real-time stories with unprecedented speed and precision.

will share how his team used GenAI to revolutionize audience engagement during the Paris Olympics by delivering massive amounts of real-time stories with unprecedented speed and precision. Ted Schilowitz, Futurist who has worked with Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and CBS Sports, will explain how he has worked with media leadership and technology teams to predict and implement future forms of entertainment and productivity and what role cutting-edge technology and AI will play in our daily lives.

will explain how he has worked with media leadership and technology teams to predict and implement future forms of entertainment and productivity and what role cutting-edge technology and AI will play in our daily lives. Todd Petersen, Director of Data Analytics, Data Analysis Visualization, ASU, will speak to how integration played a pivotal role in helping their team transform how their data was used while reducing complexity and cost.

will speak to how integration played a pivotal role in helping their team transform how their data was used while reducing complexity and cost. Brian Dummann, Vice President IT Chief Data Officer, AstraZeneca, will share how massive enterprises use integration to positively impact productivity, user experience and business outcomes.

will share how massive enterprises use integration to positively impact productivity, user experience and business outcomes. Patrick Alpers, Vice President of IT Business Solution Architect, Independent Bank, will describe how the integration team created over 40 GenAI agents to help multiple departments streamline and automate recurring processes.

will describe how the integration team created over 40 GenAI agents to help multiple departments streamline and automate recurring processes. Matt Bostrom, Vice President of Enterprise Technology Strategy, Spirent, will explain how they successfully launched their automated GenAI business intelligence application, seamlessly integrating it with Salesforce in weeks with SnapLogic.

will explain how they successfully launched their automated GenAI business intelligence application, seamlessly integrating it with Salesforce in weeks with SnapLogic. Bill Bernabei, Chief Analytics Officer, CBRE, will share how the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments has democratized integration and empowered the company to invest in strategic IT initiatives.

will share how the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments has democratized integration and empowered the company to invest in strategic IT initiatives. Christopher Lowe, Vice President of Application Engineering, and Michael Fortuna, Director of Engineering, Amerisure, will explain how Amerisure leveraged a modern integration platform to support the company's ambitious revenue and innovation growth, all while significantly reducing the total cost of ownership.

will explain how Amerisure leveraged a modern integration platform to support the company's ambitious revenue and innovation growth, all while significantly reducing the total cost of ownership. Maks Shah, Head of R&D Data Platforms, Syngenta, will explain how the Syngenta team connected over 400 data sources to get real time data to its scientists who are charged with creating the next generation of crops.

"GenAI is here. It's an enterprise-wide opportunity, and businesses can't afford to miss out," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer of SnapLogic. "This year's Integreat Tour is more crucial than ever because we have so many industry leaders who are actively using the latest technology to drive transformation, building GenAI Agents, Assistants and Apps at lightning speed. Everyone is thinking about these topics and asking, 'How do I leverage GenAI immediately across the Enterprise?' That's where SnapLogic comes in and our event is for anyone who wants to capitalize on the cutting-edge integration technologies which are now essential for staying competitive in our rapidly evolving landscape."

For the latest information and to register for this year's events, please visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/integreat-tour

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001077182/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Adrian Richardson

SnapLogic

arichardson@snaplogic.com

+1-510-279-3778

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic EMEA

gsmith@snaplogic.com

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com