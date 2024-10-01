The Macomb Group Adds Fire Protection Operations in the Southeast

The Macomb Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has completed its third acquisition since May 2024. Leonhardt Pipe & Supply, Inc., with operations in the Carolinas and Georgia, is the newest member of their Fire & Fabrication Division. With the acquisition of Leonhardt, The Macomb Group's Fire & Fabrication operations now have production capacity in Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

"The strategy of expanding our Charlotte warehouse to 120,000 square feet last September, was to introduce our fire protection and fabrication services into the southeast," commented Dennis Roberts, Director of Fire & Fabrication at The Macomb Group. Adding, "Shortly after commencing fabrication operations in the spring, we had the opportunity to open a dialogue with Leonhardt Pipe & Supply owner and President, David Leonhardt."

"The timing for both of our companies was ideal, as we were in the process of planning for the Charlotte expansion of our Carolina fabrication operations, currently located in Blackstock, SC. This transaction will provide our customers with access to new fire protection lines, our employees with increased opportunities for growth, and The Macomb Group with a talented fire protection team in the southeast," commented David Leonhardt.

Joshua Leonhardt and Bob Phoenix, currently Vice Presidents at Leonhardt Pipe & Supply, will become members of The Macomb Group's Southeastern Fire & Fabrication leadership team. In 1984, David Leonhardt and his brother Douglas formed Douglas Leonhardt & Associates, LLC. By the late 1990s, the company had become one of the largest distributors and fire fabricators of life safety products in the country, with multiple locations throughout the southeastern United States. In 1998, the company was acquired and David subsequently retired to pursue his passion for wildlife preservation and agriculture. He returned to the industry in 2004 with his son Joshua, and together they founded Leonhardt Pipe and Supply, Inc. David will focus on guiding a successful transition over the next year.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 30 service branches and over 700 employees in 11 states including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

CONTACT: Mark Calzolano - The Macomb Group, Corporate Development

6600 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 (586) 825-6974

SOURCE: The Macomb Group