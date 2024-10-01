Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Captain Hooter, a globally recognized cannabis connoisseur, will assist the Company as an advisor. With over three decades of experience, Captain Hooter will offer his expertise to enhance Flora's product development, brand positioning, and market expansion strategies.

Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are excited to welcome Captain Hooter. His knowledge of cannabis, from cultivation to consumption, and his extensive global experience will enhance Flora's competitive edge. His expertise and deep connections within the cannabis community will drive our objective of delivering superior products worldwide."

Captain Hooter, founder of www.captainhooter.com, has earned global recognition as a cannabis connoisseur. He has traveled, studied and consumed cannabis across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, Australia, and Europe. His journey began in California, where he pursued formal education at the University of Southern California and furthered his studies in computer science through training in the armed forces. After completing his education, Captain Hooter ventured into the entertainment industry, founding a California-based corporation that managed travel and meetings for global clients in various industries.

Captain Hooter's interest in cannabis was sparked by personal health pursuits, which led him to Europe in the 1990s. There, he deepened his understanding of the scientific and therapeutic aspects of cannabis, earning a reputation as a trusted expert. His work has been widely acknowledged, particularly in the Netherlands, where he authorized "Captain Hooter's Connoisseur's Guide to Amsterdam Coffee Shops." The guide, which highlights the top 20 coffee shops from an extensive review of 169, is a testament to his meticulous and insightful approach to the cannabis industry.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the cannabis industry is ensuring consistent product quality across markets, and Captain Hooter possesses the expertise to tackle this issue head-on. His extensive experience will help Flora maintain high standards in quality control. In addition, Flora plans to leverage his renowned brand by launching Captain Hooter-branded products in the future. Flora's objective is to launch great cannabis products and offer customers unique experiences. Captain Hooter's expertise will be in valuable in achieving this goal.

"Helping Flora Growth is another step forward in my mission to educate and elevate the cannabis experience globally. I look forward to working closely with Clifford Starke and his team to push the boundaries of what's possible in this rapidly evolving industry," said Captain Hooter.

In addition to his writing, Captain Hooter has hosted the weekly video series "The Weekend Bud Report," contributed to Cannabis Culture Magazine, and directed the social media accounts for one of the largest coffee shops in the Netherlands.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

