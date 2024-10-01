

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wellcare, a unit of Centene Corporation (CNC), Tuesday said it will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) products in 32 states, including its newest state, Iowa, during the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) from October 15 through December 7.



Most plans selected during AEP are effective January 1, 2025.



Wellcare said its 102 Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which help to cover the cost of prescription drugs, will continue to be available across the country.



'In the face of rising pharmacy costs in Medicare Part D and an uncertain regulatory environment in 2025, Wellcare is pleased to provide a portfolio of PDPs to support seniors in managing their drug costs,' said Centene's Senior Vice President of Clinical & Specialty Services, Sarah Baiocchi. 'By participating in the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration, Wellcare will offer a $0 premium on the Value Script plan in 43 out of 50 states and will be under the benchmark in 49 of 50 states.'



This summer, Wellcare had said it would discontinue offering MA products in 6 states including Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont in 2025. However, it will continue to offer PDP in these states.



