AEVEX Aerospace, a leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions, announced today the acquisition of Veth Research Associates (VRA), a veteran owned, highly specialized firm known for its cutting-edge advancements in navigation and autonomous systems. This acquisition strengthens AEVEX's position in providing innovative solutions for operating their unmanned systems in jammed and contested environments, a critical requirement in future conflict scenarios.

VRA, established in 2013, has developed an intellectual property portfolio centered around a proprietary sensor fusion engine. This engine powers real-time autonomous decision-making using deep neural networks and machine learning. The integration of VRA's technology will significantly enhance AEVEX's ability to deliver autonomous hardware and software solutions, including their combat-proven Group-II and Group III tactical UAS, particularly in GPS-denied or spoofed environments.

Key to this acquisition is VRA's LYNX vision-based navigation (VBN) system, which allows for navigation independent of external GPS signals. The LYNX VBN system is day/night capable, modular, and open in design, making it adaptable for use on both manned and unmanned platforms. The system is currently in use with multiple DoD and International customers, showcasing its reliability in mission-critical operations.

"With the addition of VRA's leadership team and subject matter experts, we are well-positioned to lead the future of autonomous decision-making in contested environments," said Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace. "Their innovative sensor fusion engine will serve as the backbone of our navigation solutions as we advance into the next generation of GPS-denied capabilities."

AEVEX is excited to incorporate VRA's innovations and expertise into its portfolio of advanced unmanned solutions, ensuring its customers remain at the cutting edge of autonomous navigation and targeting technologies. Learn more by visiting aevex.com.

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. The company's expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX's offerings in custom design engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification certification, sensor integration sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

