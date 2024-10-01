Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
SynFutures Launches Automated Yield-Generating Feature for Margin Tokens

The SynFutures Vault on Base enables users to participate in automated yield-generating strategies for margin tokens through individual vaults.

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SynFutures (www.synfutures.com), the leading DeFi derivatives protocol, announced the launch of The SynFutures Vault on Base. The Vault enables third-party providers to deploy individual vaults for each supported margin token, bringing new automated yield-generating strategies to SynFutures' growing community.

Trading on a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol requires time, energy, and strategy. For traders new to DeFi or the broader Web3 space, learning to trade and take advantage of the various earning opportunities can be overwhelming. The Vault provides an intuitive, user-friendly interface that makes it easy for users to access and manage their funds, lowering the barrier to entry for participating in DeFi trading.

To get started, users deposit funds into individual vaults, which third-party providers actively manage. Individual vaults for each margin token allow users to diversify their liquidity provision across different assets, helping to reduce concentration risk in their portfolios. The funds are then leveraged to provide liquidity and execute trading strategies for the asset pairs associated with the margin token to optimize users' returns while prudently managing the underlying risks.

Users can deposit and withdraw funds as needed (outside of vault suspension statuses), enabling them to dynamically allocate capital based on their trading requirements and market conditions. As the SynFutures platform expands to support new margin tokens, the Vault can seamlessly accommodate these additions, allowing users to increase their exposure to the evolving DeFi ecosystem continually.

"An important part of growing our DeFi derivatives protocol is educating our audience and improving the trading experience. The launch of SynFutures Vault highlights our protocol's ability to support permissionless activities outside of asset listings and open the door to new yield-generating strategies for traders at all levels," said Rachel Lin, co-founder and CEO at SynFutures.

In future phases, the Vault will expand to new chains as part of SynFutures' multi-chain expansion strategy.

To access the SynFutures Vault, users can go to https://oyster.synfutures.com/#/vault/base/.

Disclaimer: Automated yield-generating trading strategies on any platform or protocol, including SynFutures, involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market volatility can result in both positive and negative returns. Users should be aware of potential losses and be advised to carefully assess their financial situation and risk tolerance before using such strategies.

About SynFutures

SynFutures is a decentralized perpetual futures protocol that facilitates open and transparent trading on any assets and listings instantly. The V3 Oyster AMM launched the industry's first-ever unified AMM and onchain order book model.

Backers include Tier 1 Web3 institutional investors Pantera Capital, Polychain Capital, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Dragonfly Capital, Standard Crypto, and Framework Ventures, and the team has extensive experience at global financial institutions, fintech companies and blockchain technology companies such as Alipay, Bitmain, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Matrixport, and Nomura Securities.

Synfutures is available for media interviews.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synfutures-launches-automated-yield-generating-feature-for-margin-tokens-302264065.html

