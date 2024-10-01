The 2024 National Partner Network Meeting Visits ScottsMiracle-Gro in Central Ohio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Kenny Dieglio

This year's National Partner Network Meeting took place right here in Marysville, Ohio. ScottsMiracle-Gro was excited to open its doors and give The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation's partners a behind-the-scenes look at several areas of the business. It was a unique opportunity to show some of the ways the company is looking to GroMoreGood now and in the future.

What is the National Partner Network?

The Foundation formed and financially supports the National Partner Network, a group of environmental organizations at the forefront of change through their dedication to tackling a wide range of environmental issues, including improving waterways, conserving water across the country and preserving and restoring pollinator habitats.

What is the goal of the event?

The goal of the event is to bring together all of the partners for networking, making deeper connections with partners and knowledge sharing. Some of the knowledge sharing came directly from the hosts. For example, R&D shared its plans for drought-tolerant products while the lawns team spoke about its vision for the yard of the future. The two-and-a-half day event maintained a full schedule with activities on and off our Marysville campus. This included the following:

R&D tour

Apiary Presentation with COBA

Lunch 'n Learn on the Future of Landscapes, Turf and Groundcover

Hike at Big Darby Creek Nature Preserve

Kayaking in Columbus

In past years, our environmental partners have hosted the event where their organizations are located rotating between places like Annapolis, MD and Galveston, TX. The network requested to have this year's meeting on our campus, and we were happy to host, share and have a little fun along the way.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro