Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
01.10.24
09:30 Uhr
78,58 Euro
+0,68
+0,87 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,1278,5415:31
78,0478,4015:30
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 2024 National Partner Network Meeting Visits ScottsMiracle-Gro in Central Ohio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro
By Kenny Dieglio

This year's National Partner Network Meeting took place right here in Marysville, Ohio. ScottsMiracle-Gro was excited to open its doors and give The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation's partners a behind-the-scenes look at several areas of the business. It was a unique opportunity to show some of the ways the company is looking to GroMoreGood now and in the future.

What is the National Partner Network?

The Foundation formed and financially supports the National Partner Network, a group of environmental organizations at the forefront of change through their dedication to tackling a wide range of environmental issues, including improving waterways, conserving water across the country and preserving and restoring pollinator habitats.

What is the goal of the event?

The goal of the event is to bring together all of the partners for networking, making deeper connections with partners and knowledge sharing. Some of the knowledge sharing came directly from the hosts. For example, R&D shared its plans for drought-tolerant products while the lawns team spoke about its vision for the yard of the future. The two-and-a-half day event maintained a full schedule with activities on and off our Marysville campus. This included the following:

  • R&D tour

  • Apiary Presentation with COBA

  • Lunch 'n Learn on the Future of Landscapes, Turf and Groundcover

  • Hike at Big Darby Creek Nature Preserve

  • Kayaking in Columbus

In past years, our environmental partners have hosted the event where their organizations are located rotating between places like Annapolis, MD and Galveston, TX. The network requested to have this year's meeting on our campus, and we were happy to host, share and have a little fun along the way.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.