Wandering Thoughts Productions: John Oross Releases Captivating New Book "Wandering Thoughts"

Author John Oross is thrilled to announce the publication of his literary masterpiece, "Wandering Thoughts." Named after his series of writing journals, this collection of poetry, prose, lyrics, short stories, open political letters, and a mini script touching upon a myriad of topics that are written to engage the reader to contemplate.

In "Wandering Thoughts," Oross opens his soul, explores themes of equality and unity, emphasizing their transformative power to ignite conversations and expand minds to new possibilities. By thoughtfully weaving his experiences into the fabric of his writing, Oross initiates an essential dialogue that resonates with readers of all ages. This literary work serves as the catalyst for change, fostering healing, and inspiring hope in the face of life's challenges. Throughout his life, he faced adversity, homelessness, memory loss, divorce, death of a loved one, yet has never given into despair.

Based upon his many experiences and born from his opinions, you are taken on a journey whereby together you confront the topics of equality as a human right to slavery through currency differentials used to diminish the lives of entire cultures.

"Change begins within each of us through respecting our cultural differences, forgiving our collective past transgressions, and working towards equality and unity of purpose for humanity as a collective, thereby securing our future for generations to come."

"Wandering Thoughts" is poised to captivate the reader with its depth, emotional resonance, and thought-provoking prose. John Oross invites readers to embrace the universal themes within his work and discover the positive aspect that shines through every cloud. This extraordinary collection promises to leave an impression, reminding readers that amidst adversity, hope prevails. "Life is a journey of the soul."

