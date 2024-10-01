Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils September 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its September 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"With AI and deepfakes raising concerns about content integrity, podcasting remains a trusted medium for listeners and advertisers alike, supported by new tools that ensure brand safety and suitability. We've always prioritized brand safety across our platform and our recent partnership with Barometer reinforces this commitment by providing real-time, continuous verification of brand suitability for every episode in our marketplace. This gives advertisers confidence that their messaging aligns with content that reflects their values across our extensive podcast network," said Rick Selah, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn.

September 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For September 2024, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad spot was $21.37. This represents a slight increase compared to the previous month's CPM rate of $21.36 in August 2024. However, the September 2024 CPM rate was below the prior year September 2023 CPM rate of $22.84.

The three highest CPM categories in September based on delivered advertising were:

Government: $31

Technology: $29

Health & Fitness: $24

The three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Kids & Family, Sports, and History, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in September.

Libsyn Ads is the top one-stop destination for brands and agencies to access high quality, brand-safe, engaging podcast content at scale. With hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, advertisers can tap into Libsyn Ads' highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory, as well as benefit from its unmatched specialist expertise, advanced targeting solutions, outcome-based measurement capabilities, and brand safety and suitability tools. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

