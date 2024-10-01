Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Ranks as the Second Top Growing Canadian Company by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABBA.F) has been ranked second on the 2024 Canada's Top Growing Companies list, published by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business on September 27th, 2024. The ranking highlights 416 of Canada's fastest-growing businesses, evaluated based on three-year revenue growth.

Volatus achieved 17,336% growth over the past three years, driven by its aerial solutions across sectors such as oil and gas, energy utilities, public safety, and infrastructure. The company offers a range of aerial services, equipment sales, and technological solutions to clients globally.

"We're grateful to be included in this ranking of Canada's top-growing companies," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "This milestone is a reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our clients have placed in us. Our commitment to innovation and service excellence continues to drive our growth across key industries."

For more information on the ranking, visit: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/top-growing-companies/article-ranking-canadas-top-growing-companies-of-2024/

Corporate Update

Further to its press release dated August 30, 2024 Volatus Aerospace has issued an aggregate of 431,282 common voting shares ("Debt Shares") to Ventum Financial Corp. (formerly, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.) ("Ventum") as settlement for an aggregate of $75,000 owing to Ventum upon closing of the Company merger with Volatus Aerospace Corp. pursuant to an engagement letter entered into between Ventum and Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Engagement Letter"). The Debt Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.1739 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common voting and common variable shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on August 30, 2024.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Explore our services and connect with us at http://www.volatusaerospace.com or https://dronedeliverycanada.com.

Forward-Looking Information

TSXV:FLT

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.