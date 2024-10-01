Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:04 Uhr
1,120 Euro
+0,010
+0,90 %
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
Castelnau Group Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 67529)

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Total Voting Rights

30 September 2024

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30 September 2024

  • 322,829,422 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value with one voting right per share
  • 1 B Share held by the Investment Manager with no voting rights

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 322,829,422

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare, Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001


