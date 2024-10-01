Saviynt was recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for what the company feels is a comprehensive understanding of the IGA market

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced it was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). Saviynt sees the guide as a way to help security and risk management leaders responsible for Identity and Access Management (IAM) navigate the IGA market and improve decision making by verifying that the vendors offer a SaaS version of an IGA solution, and sell in multiple regions.

The IGA market worldwide grew 14.3% from 2022 to 2023, with forecast 2023 to 2024 growth of 13.9%, as of 1Q24.1 While historically this market has been strongly driven by organizations' needs to support compliance outcomes, increasing realization that IGA solutions are also critical for business enablement and security risk management, including identity-first security, is driving this growth.

Out of 55 vendors in the IGA market, Saviynt is a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for IGA for, Saviynt believes, providing features that enable visibility and intelligence (including AI-enabled IGA), as well as IGA capabilities for machine identities and accounts. Its IGA product is part of an identity security platform, The Saviynt Identity Cloud, comprising five products, including: IGA, Privileged Access Management (PAM), Application Access Governance (AAG), External Identity and Risk Management, as well as Machine ID Management. The Saviynt Identity Cloud is delivered as a SaaS solution, tenant data-isolating service.

"As a former Gartner analyst, I've watched the identity security landscape change drastically over the years. Organizations that originally looked into IGA just as a way to automate onboarding of users, or to simplify compliance with regulations, are facing the need to be more threat aware," said Henrique Teixeira, SVP of Strategy at Saviynt. "At Saviynt, we separate ourselves from the other IGA vendors, first by delivering a tenant-isolated cloud identity security platform with converged IGA and PAM capabilities. Second, we are solving the most complex challenges in what the market calls full IGA, like detecting segregation of duties (SOD) violations, machine identity management, and external identity management with a simple and delightful user experience that rivals and surpasses other light IGA approaches. And lastly, our recently announced Saviynt Intelligence family of products adds AI capabilities for intelligent recommendations that are defining the future of this market, delivering 94% of prediction accuracy and reducing 80% of manual tasks during access requests."

Saviynt supports all mandatory and common features of IGA, including SOD, and advanced analytics using AI and ML that supports risk scoring at both user and applicant levels. Its solution includes policy role modeling, access approval recommendations and certifications. In addition, Saviynt supports identity registration and profile management for nonemployee or business partner populations (branded as External Identity Risk Management), as well as machine identities including devices, workloads, services and RPA bots. Secrets provisioning, along with self-service password management, structured and unstructured data support, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), integration and externalized authorization management (EAM), and continuous access evaluation protocol (CAEP) are also supported.

To read the full Gartner® Market Guide for IGA, and see why Saviynt is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the industry, visit the website.

1Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration 26 August 2024 By Analyst(s): Nathan Harris, Rebecca Archambault, Brian Guthrie, Paul Mezzera.

