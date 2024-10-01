StarTech.com Expands Partnership With John Galt Solutions to Support Global Growth With AI-Powered End-to-End Supply Chain Planning

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced StarTech.com Ltd., a global technology manufacturer specializing in IT connectivity parts, has expanded its partnership with the company. StarTech.com selected John Galt Solutions' cloud-based Atlas Planning Platform to power its digital supply chain planning transformation to support its rapid growth and expanding global operations.

As StarTech.com continues to experience significant business growth, the company identified a need to advance its supply chain capabilities and processes to meet changing customer needs and market dynamics while ensuring seamless delivery and exceptional customer satisfaction. With operations spanning 26 countries across five continents and serving an incredibly diverse range of customers, from Fortune 500 to small and midsize business through online retailers like Amazon, StarTech.com's supply chain is a complex web of channels and products.

To tackle these challenges, StarTech.com is moving its supply chain planning to the cloud with John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform. The Atlas Planning Platform enables StarTech.com to address complex supply chain challenges, such as planning for new product introductions (NPIs) and accelerated product lifecycles, as well as accounting for constrained supply and lead-time variability. Through advanced what-if scenario planning and analysis, StarTech.com is able to gain increased visibility and understand the impacts of decisions across the company's extended value chain.

"John Galt Solutions has been instrumental in our journey to advance our supply chain planning capabilities," said Ted Wenger, VP Operations at StarTech.com. "Our investment in Atlas Planning Platform represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and ensuring that we continue to exceed the needs of our customers around the world. We are excited to take this next step with John Galt Solutions as our partner."

The expansion of StarTech.com's partnership with John Galt Solutions represents a leap forward in the company's supply chain strategy, allowing them to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) planning capabilities and machine learning insights to optimize demand planning, inventory management, and overall supply chain performance. StarTech.com will leverage AI capabilities such as causal modeling to link demand drivers to outcomes, cluster and ensemble techniques to remove bias and to drive greater automation across the supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform's AI agents, known as the Expert Systems, will help StarTech.com improve visibility into constraints across the supply chain, from suppliers to distributor warehouses and beyond.

The ability to leverage Atlas' advanced what-if scenario planning is a key feature for StarTech.com as the company aims to enhance its Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process. Simulating various scenarios and stress-testing the supply chain helps StarTech's team make more informed and agile planning decisions, ensuring they can rapidly adapt to market changes.

As a long-time customer of John Galt Solutions, StarTech.com's decision to expand the partnership highlights the strength of this collaboration.

"We are thrilled to support StarTech.com's ongoing growth with our Atlas Planning Platform," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "StarTech.com is taking a significant step towards evolving their supply chain planning processes, and we are proud to be their partner in this journey, supporting their vision of supply chain planning excellence. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver value to their global operations."

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com manufactures a broad portfolio of connectivity accessories designed to meet the rigorous performance requirements of IT professionals including docking stations, display adapters, video and audio cables, network products, ergonomic furniture and mounts.

Founded in 1985, StarTech.com has operations in 26 markets worldwide across five continents. StarTech.com has been named a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 14 consecutive years and was included in Financial Post's FP500 ranking of Canada's Top 500 companies based on revenue in 2022.

About John Galt Solutions?

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com. ?

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.