Golden Chick Finds the 'Perfect Recipe' for Supply Chain Success With ArrowStream Partnership

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading supply chain management technology provider for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce that Golden Chick, a Texas-based chicken concept renowned for its Original Golden Tenders® and Southern-style sides, has joined the growing list of ArrowStream Central customers. With over 230 locations spanning Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, Golden Chick is excited to leverage ArrowStream's advanced tools to enhance its supply chain operations.









In addition to Golden Chick, ArrowStream will also extend its support to other restaurant brands under the Golden Tree Restaurants umbrella, including Jalapeno Tree and Texadelphia, adding another 30 locations to the partnership.

Golden Chick selected ArrowStream to improve their inventory visibility, spend compliance, data mining capabilities, and to manage distribution incidents. With ArrowStream's platform, Golden Chick will now have the ability to efficiently manage and audit pricing contracts, ensuring overcharges are eliminated through comprehensive audits of contracted spend. Additionally, ArrowStream will enable Golden Chick to track credit recovery, providing greater control over financial operations.

Kelly Creighton, Vice President of Purchasing at Golden Tree Restaurants, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with ArrowStream, as their platform is an ideal solution to address the challenges in our supply chain. With ArrowStream, we know that we have the right support to help us maintain consistency and reliability across all locations."

ArrowStream's commitment to optimizing supply chain management for its customers is reflected in the tailored solutions they provide. Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream, commented on the partnership, saying, "Golden Chick and the Golden Tree Restaurants brands will benefit greatly from our platform's capabilities. We're excited to help them track their critical items more effectively and manage exception alerts, which will allow them to avoid potential stockouts and surpluses. This partnership is about ensuring that guests continue to enjoy the high-quality food and service they expect when visiting a Golden Tree restaurant."

Golden Chick is the latest foodservice operator to partner with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Smalls Sliders, and Topgolf, among others. ArrowStream continues to demonstrate its leadership in supply chain innovation, providing foodservice professionals with the tools they need to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance the overall customer experience.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

