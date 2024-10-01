Escalade Sports: ONIX Pickleball Donates $10,000 to Support Individuals Affected by Breast Cancer

Annual Paddle with a Purpose Campaign Gives Back to Local Indiana Nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the fourth year in a row, ONIX Pickleball is donating $10,000 to the IWIN (Indiana Women in Need Foundation) to increase awareness of breast cancer and aid families impacted by the disease. The goal each year is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help women and men in need of assistance as well as support life-saving research and life-changing support.

"We want to continue making a difference in our community," says Emily Patton, Brand Manager at ONIX Pickleball. "We hope we can encourage everyone to show up for your community, friends, and family fighting this disease not only during Breast Cancer Awareness month, but all year long."

ONIX Pickleball's Paddle with a Purpose campaign features a complete pink line of pickleball products including the Evoke Premier Raw Carbon paddle, pickleball bags, paddle covers, wristbands, plus a new pink water bottle all supporting this cause.

"The IWIN community is so grateful for this partnership with ONIX Pickleball and Escalade Sports that allows our Foundation to provide emotional, physical, and financial relief to Hoosiers enduring breast cancer treatment. As we reflect on 24 years of service, we recognize generous support like this is crucial to IWIN's ability to be the 'neighbor next door' to more than 8,000 individuals served. We're proud to be a source of hope during a challenging time for many," says Sara Hauck, IWIN Executive Director.

The IWIN Foundation supports individuals statewide currently receiving treatment for breast cancer. IWIN's vision is to be an innovative nonprofit organization, built on passion, dedication, and integrity, where communities feel called to support our mission. To shop the complete collection of pink products, click here.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products, such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

