Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Today, the newly restructured Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) launches its operations as a statutory body, following a successful recruitment round which saw the highest number of applicants in recent history. The revitalised approach to the CIU, led by Chairman Mr. Calvin St. Juste, represents a significant shift toward improved governance, accountability, and effective leadership, building on previously established strong foundations.

Adding to what is a truly exciting time for the newly reformed CIU, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is also pleased to announce the dates of the 2025 St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit, scheduled for 31 May to 3 June.

The CIU changes aim to cultivate a more inclusive and sustainable investment landscape, enhancing the CIU's credibility and building trust among both investors and the community. The Unit's commitment to excellence was recently underscored by St. Kitts and Nevis' number one ranking in the 2024 CBI Index.

This news, coupled with overwhelmingly positive feedback following recent stakeholder and partner meetings, reflects confidence in the CIU's direction and positioning as it resumes its market leading position in the investor migration industry.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit Act of 2024 brought about a reorganisation of the newly reformed CIU, with the Unit's Board of Governors being appointed on 26 July 2024. As a statutory body, the Unit's reorganisation is a step forward in the ongoing professionalisation of the Unit.

A statutory body is a body set up by law with the authority to implement certain legislation. Formerly a government department, the statutory body will be led by the Chairman and the Board. The transformative new approach to the CIU aims to speed up application processing times, enhance efficiency and streamline the CBI process.

The changes set forward in the 2024 Act follow on the heels of St. Kitts and Nevis' leadership in the Caribbean, including pushes towards further regional integration for CBI programmes. Namely, the Federation led the Caribbean in shoring up changes to its CBI programme, which resulted in the landmark Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) agreed between the five Caribbean CBI countries.

Drawing upon conversations with international partners, the MoA implemented key changes such as securing minimum investment thresholds and prioritizing information sharing between Unit heads.

Coupled with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the state of St. Kitts and Nevis's CBI programme has never been stronger - and the progress towards a Sustainable Island State continues.

Henceforth, as the CIU embarks on its exciting new journey, it will be guided by six principles for effective governance and leadership:

Transparency: Decision-making processes and actions will be clear and open, fostering trust among our citizens and stakeholders.

Communication: Clear and consistent communication will be critical to promote understanding and engagement, allowing for informed participation in governance.

Good Governance: The CIU will uphold accountability and fairness, ensuring that the public interest continues to be served effectively and justly.

Transformation: The CIU will embrace change and innovation to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities in the market and across the globe.

Global Leadership: The CIU will lead by example in addressing global issues, while reaffirming its well-earned reputation for industry excellence.

Sustainability: Economic growth will be balanced with social responsibility, ensuring that investment initiatives benefit both investors and the local community. Sustainable growth will foster long-term prosperity.

To deliver on these principles, and ensure the CIU's ongoing success, recruitment efforts were focused on attracting a team dedicated to three core values: consistently high performance, excellent customer service, and professionalism.

These values are underscored by a commitment to serving the interests of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis while strengthening relationships with stakeholders locally and internationally.

The newly restructured CIU aims to enhance credibility, inclusivity and sustainability.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10480/225215_9561e83d248e8a31_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225215

SOURCE: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit