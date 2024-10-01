While different institutions are making the case for hydrogen production offshore or in proximity to the coast, the European Commission is preparing to move forward with its second hydrogen auction. The European Commission published the final terms and conditions (T&Cs) for its second auction for renewable hydrogen (IF24 Auction), via the Innovation Fund. The auction will open on December 3, 2024, and will award up to €1. 2 billion in support to renewable hydrogen producers in the European Economic Area (EEA). The successful bidders under the IF24 Auction will receive a fixed premium in €/kg of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...