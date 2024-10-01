Announces Tim Moylan as Chief Commercial Officer; Appoints MercuryGate Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Beth Hendriks as CTO of Körber Supply Chain Software

Körber Supply Chain Software, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR, and leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of MercuryGate International Inc., a leading provider of transportation management systems (TMS). This milestone acquisition is one of the largest in the supply chain software industry this year, adding approximately 25 percent to Körber Supply Chain Software's annual net revenue.

It significantly enhances Körber Supply Chain Software's vision for providing solutions across the entire supply chain in one suite to deliver higher efficiency and visibility from initial order (order management) to warehouse (warehouse management) through transportation to door (transportation and freight), reducing planning siloes and accelerating issue resolution for better customer and business outcomes. With the expanded data and insights from across the supply chain execution suite, customers will find new opportunities for operational innovation and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

"The acquisition of MercuryGate is a significant accelerator to provide our customers with the flexibility to choose best-in-class products or integrated suites that best meet their specific operational and business needs," commented Ed Auriemma, CEO at Körber Supply Chain Software. "Our commitment is to meet our customers where they are to create the future they need, understand their unique challenges and deliver solutions that solve today's issues while anticipating tomorrow's opportunities."

Today, Körber Supply Chain Software also announces Tim Moylan as the Company's first Chief Commercial Officer and Beth Hendriks as new Chief Technology Officer. "We are delivering resilient operations with enhanced visibility and control that will help our customers innovate to drive growth in their businesses," added Auriemma. "With the addition of Beth and Tim, we can boost our commitment to helping our customers navigate the complexities of modern supply chains with confidence and grow as our customers grow."

Tim Moylan will lead and scale Körber Supply Chain Software's global sales and demand generation organization. He brings more than 30 years of experience in leading, building, and growing high-performing sales and marketing teams. He most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TechnologyOne, Australia's largest enterprise SaaS company. Before this, Tim held senior executive leadership positions, including President of the Americas at Microfocus and President of APAC at Infor. He has worked with global enterprise technology companies such as HP and SAP, where he made significant contributions to and led growth initiatives across all sales channels in each role.

"I'm excited to join Körber Supply Chain Software at this pivotal moment," added Moylan. "Integrating the TMS from MercuryGate expands our capability to deliver precise, efficient logistics solutions worldwide. With the expanded solution suite, we can reaffirm our commitment to being more than just vendors we are partners invested in our customers' resilience and adaptability as they grow."

Beth Hendriks, the current Chief Technology Officer at MercuryGate, has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Körber Supply Chain Software to maintain a strong focus on research and development and provide robust technology that ensures rapid feature delivery and a faster time to value through implementation. Beth brings more than 30 years of experience accelerating R&D and delivering product roadmaps with a customer-centric focus. She joined MercuryGate after a successful career at Oracle as a cloud strategist and business architect. Before that, she was SVP and Chief Technology Officer at SciQuest/JAGGAER.

"Our combined solutions drive our ability to be at the forefront of supply chain execution. By bringing the companies together, we are better positioned to innovate and deliver robust and flexible solutions to adapt to our customers' dynamic needs. I look forward to leading our tech teams to push the boundaries of what our software can achieve," added Hendriks.

Find out more about this new approach here: https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en/mercury-gate.

About Körber Supply Chain Software

Körber Supply Chain Software is the partner of choice for organizations that require comprehensive and intelligent supply chain execution software solutions that can adapt and scale to their requirements. Körber Supply Chain Software delivers comprehensive solutions for its customers, offering greater efficiency and transparency from order management through global end-to-end inventory flow within the most complex global supply chain operations. ?Körber Supply Chain Software GmbH is a joint venture of Körber AG, a leading international technology group and KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management, capital markets and insurance solutions.

?Find out more on Körber Supply Chain Software (koerber-supplychain-software.com).

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate's Smart Transportation suite provides powerful transportation and logistics management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers, and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity, and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at https://mercurygate.com/.

About Körber

We are Körber an international technology group with more than 12,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group: http://www.koerber.com/en.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at https://www.globalatlantic.com/.

