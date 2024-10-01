Joint customers can now deploy Skyflow's data privacy technology directly within their Snowflake environments for privacy controls enforcement across applications or data systems

Skyflow, the AI and data privacy vault company, today announced the launch of the Skyflow PII Data Privacy Vault as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. This allows joint customers to securely use sensitive data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and more easily expand into global markets without major technology stack changes.

Skyflow is a data privacy vault that makes it easy to enforce privacy policies across applications, data systems, and large language models (LLMs), reducing the risk profile of the places you collect and store customer data. Companies that manage Personally Identifiable Information (PII) can reduce regulatory burden with out-of-the-box localized storage, loggable and auditable data protection, governance, fine-grained access control, and more.

Skyflow and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, simplify and secure data storage and usage across an entire organization. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the Skyflow PII Data Privacy Vault directly in their Snowflake account without data movement, accelerating time to value and reducing data silos while simplifying PII protection across the technology stack.

"Data privacy and security are critical for Snowflake customers handling sensitive information like personal, health, and financial data," said John Bland, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. "By making Skyflow's PII Data Privacy Vault available natively on Snowflake, we're helping teams unlock powerful new use cases, including AI and analytics on sensitive data. This reduces the overhead of building custom security infrastructure, allowing customers to innovate with confidence that their data is secure and compliant."

"Skyflow and Snowflake have long partnered to make collecting and storing customer data safe and secure," said Skyflow CEO Anshu Sharma. "By launching a Snowflake Native App, we're making it easier than ever for data teams to protect, control access to, and securely use PII. Together with Snowflake, we can help customers make privacy and security a core value proposition while reducing the development time it takes to make that a reality."

Additionally, Skyflow is adding Mihir Shah, former CIO and Head of Data of Fidelity Investments, as an advisor. During his long tenure, he has led multiple transformative initiatives at Fidelity including most recently leading the development of a single enterprise wide Data and Analytics platform.

Data Privacy for LLMs

Skyflow offers a complete data privacy layer for LLMs to help Snowflake customers secure sensitive unstructured and multimodal data without impacting model output. With a customizable sensitive data dictionary and best-in-class NLP, teams can control exactly what information is protected across structured and unstructured data.

During data collection, model training, fine tuning, and inference, sensitive data and intellectual property are identified and anonymized before entering the model. Fine-grained access controls and privacy guardrails also prevent sensitive data exposure in model responses to authorized users.

Data Residency

Skyflow makes it easy to apply governance policies such as fine-grained access control and dynamic masking globally across the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, CRMs, customer service software, unstructured data, and LLMs. This means data teams can run global analytics queries safely, while marketing and customer service teams can access customer information to complete tasks without ever revealing sensitive aspects of data they shouldn't see.

About Skyflow

Skyflow is a data privacy and AI privacy company built to radically simplify how companies isolate, protect, and govern their customers' most sensitive data. With its global network of data privacy vaults, Skyflow is a comprehensive solution for companies around the world looking to securely implement LLMs and meet complex data localization requirements. Skyflow currently supports a diverse customer base that spans verticals like fintech, retail, travel, and healthcare.

Skyflow is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and was founded in 2019. For more information, visit www.skyflow.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

