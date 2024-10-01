Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Galtronics Enters the British Premier League

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galtronics, the market leader in innovative wireless antennas and connectivity solutions, today announced its antennas have been chosen by British Premier League stadiums.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Selhurst Park, home of the Crystal Palace Football Club, have both selected Galtronics antennas to provide advanced connectivity for seamless fan experience at their stadiums. A system integrator in the UK is leading the installation and upgrades.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the third largest stadium in England with a capacity of 62,850 fans. The stadium hosts more than two million visitors a year and stages a variety of major events including NFL games, boxing matches, rugby games and music concerts.

Selhurst Park has been in existence since 1924 and is world-renowned for its events. It has also been made famous as the fictional home stadium for the TV series "Ted Lasso". After a series of setbacks since 2020 the Club is now proceeding with improvements to its facilities expecting to be fully upgraded by the summer of 2027.

"The British Premier League stadium wins underscore the unique value Galtronics' antennas provide. Our full line of antenna products provides a spectrum of solutions for the densely populated European market," said Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Galtronics. "More stadiums and venues worldwide are choosing our antennas."

About Galtronics
Galtronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures antennas solutions to solve the most complex connectivity challenges worldwide. The company combines engineering, customer collaboration, and technology innovation to deliver high-quality, critical connections. When connectivity counts, Galtronics delivers. For more information, please visit www.galtronics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galtronics-enters-the-british-premier-league-302256411.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
