01.10.2024
Allied Moulded Products, Inc. Announces ULTRALINE AMU Series Product Offering Expansion

ULTRALINE® fiberglass reinforced polyester enclosures are the premier enclosure for durability and reliability, manufactured by the experts of nonmetallic electrical enclosures.

BRYAN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Allied Moulded Products, Inc., an industry leader in nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures for industrial and commercial applications, is expanding its ULTRALINE® AMU Series of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) enclosures with a new enclosure size option: 8? x 8? x 4? (base part number AMU884).

AMU_New_Size

AMU_New_Size
New part available - AMU884

The ULTRALINE AMU Series has been available for several years and was designed primarily for OEM panel builder applications that required JIC sizes. This new size is being offered with the same features and aesthetics as the existing ULTRALINE product family, including solid opaque, clear, or window cover options.

"We continue adding sizes to meet our customers' needs across all of our lines," said Terry Gonzalez, National Sales Manager for Industrial Products. "If there's an additional size you are looking for, make sure to get with your sales rep or Regional Sales Manager to see if it's an option."

ULTRALINE comes standard with patented, multi-mounting capability, including an out-of-the-box mounting flange or adjustable mounting feet that adapt to various mounting configurations. The series features metallic or nonmetallic latches and molded-in latch keepers and mounting bosses, as well as a tongue-and-groove seal joint between cover and base.

Allied Moulded continues to be a leading manufacturer of nonmetallic electrical enclosures and a "one-stop resource" where fiberglass and polycarbonate products can co-exist depending on the specific application characteristics and chemical compatibility requirements. For more information about Allied Moulded, visit www.alliedmoulded.com.

About Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc., established in 1958, is a leader in the production of fiberglass reinforced and polycarbonate, nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures, for use in residential and industrial applications globally. The Bryan, Ohio-based manufacturer today is perfecting material and design formulations that result in products with increased strength, reduced weight, corrosion resistance, non-conductivity, UV resistance and ease of installation.

###

Contact Information

Dustin Morr
Product Manager
marketing@alliedmoulded.com
419.636.4217

SOURCE: Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

