Upright Education: Upright Partners With St. Cloud State University to Launch Career-Focused Bootcamps in Minnesota

SAINT CLOUD, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Upright is excited to announce its first partnership in Minnesota with St. Cloud State University's Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division. This collaboration brings four in-demand bootcamp programs to St. Cloud State, designed to equip learners with the skills necessary to thrive in today's rapidly evolving job market.









The partnership will offer bootcamps in Software Development, UX/UI Design, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing, providing comprehensive, career-oriented education to meet the growing demand for tech professionals in Minnesota.

Meeting Minnesota's Workforce Needs

As Minnesota grows its tech economy, the demand for skilled workers in these fields is skyrocketing. According to recent data, the state has seen a significant increase in tech job postings, with software development, data analytics, and digital marketing roles growing by over 30% in the past year alone. Despite this growth, many companies report difficulties in finding qualified candidates, highlighting a critical skills gap that Upright and St. Cloud State are poised to address.

"The partnership with St. Cloud State University marks a significant milestone for Upright as we expand our reach into Minnesota," said Benny Boas, CEO at Upright. "Our bootcamps are designed to quickly and effectively prepare learners for the high-demand jobs that are crucial to the state's economy. We're excited to work with SCSU to provide students with the tools they need to succeed in these dynamic fields."

Empowering Learners Through Professional and Continuing Education

St. Cloud State University's PACE division is dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities that enhance professional skills and career prospects. This partnership with Upright aligns perfectly with PACE's mission to offer relevant, high-quality education that meets the needs of both students and employers.

"St. Cloud State University is excited to collaborate with Upright to bring these cutting-edge bootcamps to our community," said Jeanie York, Dean of Professional and Continuing Education. "As the first institution in Minnesota to partner with Upright, we are proud to lead the way in providing accessible, industry-aligned training that will help bridge the skills gap in our state."

Enrollment is now open. Please visit the St. Cloud State University website or contact the admissions office for more information.

About Upright

Upright partners with educational institutions across the country to deliver intensive, outcomes-focused bootcamps that prepare students for high-growth careers in technology. With a commitment to bridging the skills gap, Upright provides learners with the education, support, and career services needed to succeed in today's job market.

About St. Cloud State University PACE

The Professional and Continuing Education division at St. Cloud State University offers a wide range of programs and courses designed to meet the professional development needs of individuals and organizations. PACE is committed to providing flexible, high-quality education that empowers learners to achieve their career goals.

