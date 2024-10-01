Cantech announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference taking place on October 9, 2024 at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON

In addition, Cantech is hosting several networking events including: TSX Cantech Welcome Reception, Cantech Conference Closing Reception, and El Mocambo After-Party

Vancouver, British Columbia & Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, announces its lineup of presenting companies for the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference taking place on October 9, 2024 at the Arcadian Loft located at 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON. The conference will showcase exciting technologies and investment opportunities.

This year's conference will feature the following companies:

Adcore Inc. (TSX: ADCO) (OTCQX: ADCOF)

Avante Corp Inc. (TSXV: XX) (OTC Pink: ALXXF)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQX: BBKCF)

BTQ Technologies Corp. (CBOE CA: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF)

ChargeStop Technologies Inc. (Private)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF)

EnWave Corporation (TSXV: ENW)

Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG)

HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF)

Light AI Inc. (Private)

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF)

NetraMark Holdings Inc. (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF)

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC Pink: OAMCF)

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF)

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF)

Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF)

TERAGO Inc. (TSX: TGO)

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI)

Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE) (OTCQB: TREIF)

Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF)

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI)

VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF)

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF)

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF)

In addition to the conference, Cantech Letter is also organizing the following exclusive networking events:

TSX Cantech Welcome Reception

Leading up to the conference, the TSX Cantech Welcome Reception will take place on October 8, at TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON. Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), this event will provide attendees with a unique chance to engage directly with capital markets experts in a prestigious setting. Taking place the night before the conference, this reception offers attendees to mingle with peer companies and key industry participants.

Cantech Closing Reception

On October 9, following the Cantech Letter Investment Conference, attendees are invited to the Closing Reception starting at 5:00 PM at the Arcadian Loft, located in the heart of downtown Toronto. This reception, hosted by Winning Media Inc., will allow participants to unwind, discuss key takeaways, and network with fellow professionals in a relaxed atmosphere. In addition to continuing conversations and celebrating the success of the conference, the Cantech Closing Reception will feature the Winning Media Inc. award for best presentation to conclude the conference.

El Mocambo After-Party

Following the conference, the excitement continues at the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference After-Party. Hosted by Michael Wekerle, the after-party will begin at 8:00pm held at El Mocambo, one of Toronto's most iconic venues - 464 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON. This event promises an evening of celebration, entertainment, and further networking opportunities.

These events, accompanying the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference, emphasize the conference's commitment to fostering innovation and investment in Canada's dynamic tech sector. Attendees will have unparalleled access to one-on-one meetings with investors, alongside these exclusive gatherings designed to drive growth, innovation, and collaboration.

This year's Cantech Letter Investment Conference is sponsored by:

Title Sponsors : TMX, Angad Capital

: TMX, Angad Capital Platinum Sponsors : Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media

: Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media Gold sponsors : ATB Financial, Beacon Securities, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial, Newsfile

: ATB Financial, Beacon Securities, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial, Newsfile Silver Sponsors : Pembroke Management, Donville Kent Asset Management, Amber Mac, Odyssey Trust, Purves Redmond Limited

About Cantech Letter Investment Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference is dedicated to connecting innovation sector investors with the best issuers the country has to offer. Attendees can participate in one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities, and company presentations. To register for the Cantech Letter Investment Conference, contact: tara@cantechletter.com.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com/conference/.

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

