The Storage Acquisition Group Facilitates Closing of New Bedford Self-Storage Facility

YORKTOWN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG), a leading industry expert in self-storage acquisitions and sales, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a self-storage facility located at 19 Jean St, New Bedford, MA.

A team of TSAG advisors, including Bill Sitar, Esq., John Cranley, Andrew Burachinsky, and CEO and President Monty Spencer, expertly guided the transaction. The New Bedford facility boasts a significant footprint of 149,936 net rentable square feet (NRSF) and offers 1,582 secure storage units. Demetrius Spaneas with Land and Sea Real Estate Inc is the Broker of Record.

About The Storage Acquisition Group

The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is a leading industry expert in the acquisition and sale of self-storage facilities. TSAG's unique four-tiered approach (Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support) streamlines the sales process for owners, maximizing their profits while eliminating the need for traditional listing.

