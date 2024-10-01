Somers West Breaks Ground on Braden, A New California Town in Sacramento County Poised to Be a Radical Antidote for Pressing Social and Environmental Challenges

Spanning 2,667 acres, Braden will be a walkable 10-minute town pioneering low-impact living with up to 8,000 diverse residences, 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, and 35% open space

Sacramento-based full-spectrum real estate developer Somers West has broken ground on Braden, a 10-minute town in Sacramento County that integrates residential, commercial, and open spaces into walkable villages. Planned in partnership with world-renowned planner Peter Calthorpe of HDR/Calthorpe, Braden represents a bold vision for complete community living that pushes the boundaries of innovation in sustainable design, work-life balance, and mobility. The groundbreaking marks the start of phase one, which is anchored by a 163-acre mixed-use Town Center that will serve as the heart of Braden. This phase will include over 900 diverse dwellings and approximately 966,000 square feet of commercial space, with an anticipated completion in July 2026. Upon full buildout, Braden will span 2,667 acres with up to 8,000 residences, 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, 35% dedicated open space, 75 miles of multi-use paths and bike lanes, 48 miles of trails, three anticipated elementary schools and a middle/high school, six central mobility hubs, and more. Located where Sacramento's land begins to rise toward the Sierra, Braden aims to address California's critical housing shortage while serving as a model for more livable, environmentally sound communities.

Courtesy of StanTec

"Livability challenges come knocking every day, but Braden opens the door to immediate and long-term solutions," said Charles Somers, owner at Somers West. "With Sacramento County on track to welcome more than a quarter of a million new residents by 2060[1], it's time to fundamentally rethink how our communities can be built. The groundbreaking of Braden begins a new journey that prioritizes people and planet, creating a town that truly enhances quality of life without sacrificing the natural environment in the process. Braden isn't just an ambitious response to ease our current concerns - it also lays the foundation for a more promising future to support the generations that will come after us."

Phase One, Mixed-Use Town Center. Courtesy of HDR

At its core, Braden is about creating a new way of life rather than merely a new place to live. True to its name - Braden meaning "wide valley" - the town reflects its California Central Valley roots while embracing wide-open possibilities for innovation. Every detail of the town has been designed with intention, from streets lined with trees and less cars to the miles of trails that connect homes, businesses and open spaces. Braden embodies the principles of a 10-minute town, where residents can access everything they need - work, school, shopping and leisure - within a short and sustainable commute.

"Braden is the largest project I've ever undertaken in California, and it represents a bold reimagining of how communities can thrive in the face of climate and housing challenges," said Calthorpe. "The balance we've struck between urban energy and natural landscapes creates a model for a healthier and more integrated way of life, one that nurtures community, human productivity and environmental stewardship. With its diverse housing options, mixed-use town center, pedestrian orientation and environmental preservation, Braden will offer a landmark model of development for Sacramento and the State. It demonstrates we can solve our housing crisis by building integrated communities while preserving natural landscapes."

Courtesy of Lake Flato

Home types at Braden will be fully integrated, bringing together people of all generations, income levels and backgrounds to create a richer and more cohesive sense of community. An extensive array of housing options will be available including single-family homes, cottage homes, green court homes, live-work spaces, townhomes and paired homes, as well as multifamily options like condominiums and apartments. Residents will feel a sense of belonging in the close-knit and inclusive environment. Porches in the front and garages in the back will allow for more moments to socialize. Tree-shaded and pedestrian-friendly streets will enhance the sense of safety in residential areas, and a network of green spaces will flow throughout the neighborhoods to further promote the interconnectedness of life at Braden.

Braden's commitment to sustainability is central to its overall design and will be a blueprint for future developments. Prioritizing smart strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the town's all-electric infrastructure, rooftop solar panels, and extensive EV charging network are part of an innovative plan to lower its carbon footprint. Globally, buildings are the largest contributors to carbon emissions, but Braden is being designed to change that narrative with buildings that can achieve zero-carbon status. The town will also feature over 20,000 carbon-reducing trees and a 500-acre nature preserve. Greenways with dense tree canopies will help lower temperatures, mitigate carbon, and provide space for native, drought-tolerant, and pollinator-friendly landscaping.

Courtesy of Lake Flato

The mobility network at Braden is also planned to reflect a low-impact, car-reduced future. The pedestrian-friendly streets are being designed for connection, not congestion, ensuring that Braden's residents can enjoy earth-smart mobility to move effortlessly through the town. Mobility hubs scattered throughout the town will provide secure bike parking, e-bike and scooter charging stations, and maintenance services. EV shuttles will connect offsite parking and the town center with local transit stations, and regional light rail, while miles of multi-use paths and trails prove Braden's transportation systems are designed for people, not cars. As Sacramento increasingly merges into a 'megaregion' with the Bay Area[2], new communities like Braden are essential in reducing super-commutes and easing the strain on infrastructure.

Braden will consist of integrated villages, each designed with its own unique characteristics, yet all connected by the town's open spaces. The Town Center will be at the heart of Braden, featuring a mix of residential, retail and civic spaces, anchored by a 5-acre Village Green and framed by tree-lined streets. Here, residents will be able to work at the Office District, grab dinner or pick up dry cleaning at the Community Hearth, or walk their children to the nearby school - all within minutes of their homes. As work-life balance continues to evolve post-pandemic, Braden will also support all types of work environments, from home offices with gigabit internet to co-working spaces and tech hubs. The village structure, with its compact and walkable neighborhoods, provides a sharp departure from traditional urban sprawl.

A rich cultural and social life will be easy to achieve at Braden, from anticipated farmers markets and community festivals to public art, outdoor concerts, and dive-in movies at the pool. Its abundance of pocket parks, dog parks, and wellness activities like yoga on the green will provide endless opportunities for social connection and recreation. Residents will also be able to enjoy an approximately 50-acre sports park with ball fields, six anticipated community pools, and fitness paths throughout the town's expansive trail system.

"Sacramento County is excited to support Somers West as they break ground on the first phase of the Braden master planned community, and we stand ready to assist them through this and future phases of construction," said Dave Defanti, Deputy County Executive for Sacramento County's Community Services Agency. "Not only will Braden address the urgent need for housing, but it will also serve as a powerful economic engine that supports local businesses, drives innovation, and generates new jobs. Braden is a long-term investment in the future of both the community and the region."

Courtesy of KJ2 Productions

The groundbreaking ceremony held on September 26 brought together Braden's visionaries alongside state and local officials who commended the project as a pivotal step toward creating a resilient and sustainable way of life. Notable attendees included: Charles Somers, owner at Somers West; Bruce Bell, CEO at Somers West; Rachel Bardis, COO at Somers West; Peter Calthorpe, Braden land planner, author and urban designer at HDR/Calthorpe; California State Senator Roger Niello; Sacramento County Deputy CEO Dave Defanti; and Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond.

