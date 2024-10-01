Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
01.10.2024 16:38 Uhr
Yum! Brands: Taco Bell Exec Jamie Harrison Shows the Power of Nurturing Talent and Fostering a Culture of Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Yum! Brands
By Satyne Doner

Originally published on QSR

Nothing motivates Jamie Harrison more than perfecting Taco Bell's team member experience, which includes over 260,000 employees. As a restaurant veteran who started as a frontline worker three decades ago, she's passionate about unlocking opportunities for others to do the same.

After spending five years at Yum! Brands as Pizza Hut's chief people officer, Harrison stepped into a new role as VP of human resources for Taco Bell in May. A longtime admirer of Taco Bell's rebellious and creative spirit, she jumped at the chance to explore what makes the brand magical for both team members and guests.

Continue reading here.

Image Courtesy of QSR



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
