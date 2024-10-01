Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - OnEquity has announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Forex Dubai Expo 2024, which will take place on October 7-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This event will bring together key figures, experts, and innovators from the financial and investment sectors.





As a major sponsor, OnEquity will showcase its latest trading solutions, services, and technologies at booth #125. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into current market trends, explore opportunities for collaboration, and learn more about the tools that have positioned OnEquity as a significant player in the financial landscape.

The company's participation at the Forex Dubai Expo 2024 underscores its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and engaging with traders, brokers, and industry leaders in the region's fast-evolving financial markets. The event is recognized as one of the largest gatherings for traders and investors in the MENA region, drawing thousands of participants annually.

For more information about OnEquity's participation in the Forex Dubai Expo 2024, visit the company's website https://onequity.com.

Event Details:

Dates: October 7 & 8, 2024

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

Booth: #125





About OnEquity

OnEquity is a regulated online trading platform, offering access to a diverse range of financial markets. The company adheres to stringent financial regulations to ensure client protection and provide a secure trading environment.

Join us at the Forex Dubai Expo 2024! For more information about OnEquity's participation, visit this link or follow us on social media for live updates from the expo.

