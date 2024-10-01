Tutors International Partners with Ultimate Assistant Training to Provide Trusted Educational Advice for Assistants to UHNWIs

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a global leader in bespoke private tutoring, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bonnie Low-Kramen's Ultimate Assistant Training & Consulting Inc., an esteemed organization dedicated to enhancing the skills and professionalism of assistants and executive support staff worldwide.

This collaboration ensures that graduates and clients of Ultimate Assistant Training can confidently access Tutors International's world-class private tutors. The partnership between Tutors International and Ultimate Assistant Training is founded on a shared commitment to the high standards required by UHNW households.

This partnership is rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to excellence, with both organizations poised to benefit from each other's expertise.

Bonnie Low-Kramen advocates for a deep personal connection between household staff and their principals: "The most successful and sustainable working partnerships between leaders and staff must involve strong human connections and mutual respect. They require a clear understanding of personality and management styles, in addition to a family's specific needs and preferences."

Tutors International understands the importance of strong human connections. Adam Caller, CEO and Founder, is known for achieving a 'Glass Slipper Fit' with clients. The application process to become a tutor is highly selective, with hundreds of applicants narrowed down to a few who perfectly align with the family's lifestyle and the student's strengths and interests. The final one or two candidates are then invited to meet the family to ensure the best possible match.

The partnership between Tutors International and Ultimate Assistant Training is built on the mutual recognition of the high standards required to serve UHNW households.

Bonnie Low-Kramen, founder and CEO of Ultimate Assistant Training & Consulting Inc., is renowned for her deep understanding of the executive support field, having spent over 25 years as a personal assistant to Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis. She is the bestselling author of Be the Ultimate Assistant and Staff Matters. Her company offers tailored training programs that empower personal and executive assistants to excel in their roles, making them invaluable to the households they serve.

Bonnie Low-Kramen comments: "We are delighted to partner with Tutors International, whose dedication to service excellence aligns perfectly with our own. This collaboration provides our students with a trusted, vetted resource for educational inquiries and private tutor recruitment, ensuring that the families they support receive the best possible guidance."

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, adds: "Our partnership reflects our shared values of professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to providing the highest standards of service. We look forward to supporting Bonnie's highly trained assistants by offering our expertise in bespoke private education, ensuring that their households have access to top-tier educational resources."

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering personalised education solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in educational practice and private tutoring, Tutors International specialises in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

About Ultimate Assistant Training

Founded in 2011 by Bonnie Low-Kramen, Ultimate Assistant Training & Consulting is a leading provider of specialized training for Executive Assistants and support staff. With a focus on empowering assistants to become leaders in their roles, the company offers a range of workshops and consulting services designed to enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of support staff. Learn more at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultimate-assistant-llc/ and https://www.bonnielowkramen.com/

