Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.5 million in September 2024 and increased by 6.5% compared to September 2023.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 89.8 million in Q3 2024 and increased by 7.4% year-on-year. In Q3 2024, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 6.3%, in Latvia increased by 15.6% and in Estonia decreased by 0.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 251.4 million and increased by 8.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 148.6 million and increased by 7.1% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 64.9 million and increased by 16.5%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 37.8 million and increased by 3.2% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2024, Apranga Group opened 5 new stores, renovated 11 stores and closed 4 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (102 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.5 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801