Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
01.10.24
08:03 Uhr
2,765 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7952,81517:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.5 million in September 2024 and increased by 6.5% compared to September 2023.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 89.8 million in Q3 2024 and increased by 7.4% year-on-year. In Q3 2024, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 6.3%, in Latvia increased by 15.6% and in Estonia decreased by 0.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 251.4 million and increased by 8.7% year-on-year.

In January through September 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 148.6 million and increased by 7.1% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 64.9 million and increased by 16.5%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 37.8 million and increased by 3.2% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2024, Apranga Group opened 5 new stores, renovated 11 stores and closed 4 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (102 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.5 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.