Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proserv Aviation Partners With Vyper Industrial to Introduce New Markets

Proserv Aviation Becomes First Authorized Stocking Distributor for Vyper Industrial Products

OAK CREEK, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Proserv Aviation has signed a contract with Vyper Industrial as their first authorized stocking distributor. In addition to having access to the entire Vyper product line, Proserv Aviation is also authorized to deliver Vyper products to the global market.

Proserv / Vyper

Proserv / Vyper
Proserv Aviation Partners with Vyper Industrial

Vyper develops premium maintenance equipment intended to increase comfort and safety in the shop. Vyper's current lineup consists of shop chairs, stools, creepers, utility carts and portable shop fans, with many products in development soon to be released. Their products are designed and produced in the USA with industrial-grade materials. Proserv aims to give customers more options, replacing locally sourced but 'economical' resolutions, with now accessible, higher quality alternatives.

"The craftsmanship of Vyper's shop chairs stood out to me right away as a consumer of their product originally. I quickly realized everyone in aviation maintenance would agree," said Mike Miner, Director of Proserv Aviation. "The full-size casters will roll over any FOD, and their vinyl cover can take a beating. Vyper builds products that last a lifetime."

Proserv Aviation currently has over 400 Vyper chairs, stools, and accessories in stock. As a stocking distributor, Proserv holds inventory directly in their warehouse, alongside their other aviation offerings.

"Our partnership with Vyper is unique because we are introducing their product to aviation focused businesses that otherwise wouldn't be aware of their brand," said Miner. "Aviation maintenance is far from light-work. That's why we want to go above offering parts and equipment alone. We want to optimize the entire working environment for aviation professionals."

About Proserv Aviation

Founded in 1992, Proserv Aviation provides aviation aftermarket support, utilizing an extensive warehoused inventory of products for a variety of aircraft, including Bombardier, Cessna, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and more. Proserv Aviation provides expeditious, re-certified components on an exchange or outright basis to reduce or eliminate customer downtime.

Proserv Aviation is also a buyer of surplus to further expand its extensive inventory. With its financial strength and flexibility, Proserv Aviation accepts surplus via cash or trade transactions.

Proserv Aviation owns and operates GSE America to provide repair, service, and proactive maintenance of all brands of ground support equipment, including Hycom, Tronair, Columbus Jack, Malabar, Piller, and more. GSE America also warehouses a large inventory of GSE replacement parts.

For more information on Proserv Aviation, visit proservaviation.com. For more information on GSE America, visit gse-america.com.

Contact Information

Josh Bailey
Director of Marketing
jbailey@proservaviation.com
(262) 639-8550

SOURCE: Proserv Aviation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.