Proserv Aviation Partners With Vyper Industrial to Introduce New Markets

Proserv Aviation Becomes First Authorized Stocking Distributor for Vyper Industrial Products

OAK CREEK, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Proserv Aviation has signed a contract with Vyper Industrial as their first authorized stocking distributor. In addition to having access to the entire Vyper product line, Proserv Aviation is also authorized to deliver Vyper products to the global market.

Proserv / Vyper

Proserv Aviation Partners with Vyper Industrial

Vyper develops premium maintenance equipment intended to increase comfort and safety in the shop. Vyper's current lineup consists of shop chairs, stools, creepers, utility carts and portable shop fans, with many products in development soon to be released. Their products are designed and produced in the USA with industrial-grade materials. Proserv aims to give customers more options, replacing locally sourced but 'economical' resolutions, with now accessible, higher quality alternatives.

"The craftsmanship of Vyper's shop chairs stood out to me right away as a consumer of their product originally. I quickly realized everyone in aviation maintenance would agree," said Mike Miner, Director of Proserv Aviation. "The full-size casters will roll over any FOD, and their vinyl cover can take a beating. Vyper builds products that last a lifetime."

Proserv Aviation currently has over 400 Vyper chairs, stools, and accessories in stock. As a stocking distributor, Proserv holds inventory directly in their warehouse, alongside their other aviation offerings.

"Our partnership with Vyper is unique because we are introducing their product to aviation focused businesses that otherwise wouldn't be aware of their brand," said Miner. "Aviation maintenance is far from light-work. That's why we want to go above offering parts and equipment alone. We want to optimize the entire working environment for aviation professionals."

About Proserv Aviation

Founded in 1992, Proserv Aviation provides aviation aftermarket support, utilizing an extensive warehoused inventory of products for a variety of aircraft, including Bombardier, Cessna, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and more. Proserv Aviation provides expeditious, re-certified components on an exchange or outright basis to reduce or eliminate customer downtime.

Proserv Aviation is also a buyer of surplus to further expand its extensive inventory. With its financial strength and flexibility, Proserv Aviation accepts surplus via cash or trade transactions.

Proserv Aviation owns and operates GSE America to provide repair, service, and proactive maintenance of all brands of ground support equipment, including Hycom, Tronair, Columbus Jack, Malabar, Piller, and more. GSE America also warehouses a large inventory of GSE replacement parts.

For more information on Proserv Aviation, visit proservaviation.com. For more information on GSE America, visit gse-america.com.

Contact Information

Josh Bailey

Director of Marketing

jbailey@proservaviation.com

(262) 639-8550

SOURCE: Proserv Aviation

View the original press release on newswire.com.