Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 14:55 Uhr
Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2024 Sales

  • Hyundai sets best-ever Q3 retail sales; up 5% year-over-year
  • Record-breaking Q3 total and retail sales for Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade
  • IONIQ 5 retail sales climb; up 30% in Q3
  • Hybrid total sales increase 36% in September

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 62,491 units, a 9% decrease compared with September 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in September for Santa Fe HEV (+87%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Palisade (+9%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 36%.

"We set an all-time retail sales record in the third quarter thanks to strong demand for our IONIQ 5 and hybrid models along with the hard work of our retail partners," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "A September calendar quirk resulting in fewer selling days and Labor Day falling into the August sales month impacted the year-over-year comparison, but despite that, we still achieved a 36% increase in hybrid sales on the month as consumer demand remains high for hybrids. Our mission is to close the year strong and set another all-time annual sales record for the brand."

Q3 Highlights
In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 210,971 units, a 5% increase over Q3 2023 sales and the second best Q3 in the company's history. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade.

September Total Sales Summary


Sep-24

Sep-23

%
Chg

Q3
2024

Q3
2023

%
Chg

2024
YTD

2023
YTD

%
Chg

Hyundai

62,491

68,961

-9 %

210,971

200,534

+5 %

610,494

595,147

+2 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai Motor Hits Major Milestone with 100 Million Vehicles Produced Globally: Hyundai Motor Company celebrated a significant milestone, marking 100 million units of global cumulative production. This achievement was accomplished in just 57 years since the company's foundation, making it one of the fastest in the global automotive industry.
  • Hyundai and GM Sign MOU to Explore Collaboration on Vehicles, Supply Chain and Clean-Energy Technologies: Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors have signed an agreement to explore future collaboration across key strategic areas. GM and Hyundai will look for ways to leverage their complementary scale and strengths to reduce costs and bring a wider range of vehicles and technologies to customers faster.
  • Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces Global Expansion and New Initiatives to Strengthen Impact on Pediatric Cancer at Annual Gala: Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, celebrated its $26 million commitment for its 26th anniversary and lifetime giving milestone of a quarter billion dollars ($250 million) at its annual gala in Washington D.C. with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
  • Hyundai Announces U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5: Hyundai announced the release of the refreshed U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5, including a rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT variant, ideal for venturing further off the beaten path.
  • IONIQ 5 N Sweeps Drive Revolution Awards Competition: Hyundai's thrilling, high-performance all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV swept three highly competitive categories of the 2024 Drive Revolution competition sponsored by NWAPA.
  • SAMA Names 2024 Sonata HEV Limited Named Best Hybrid: The 2024 Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited was named best in the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category at the Southern Automotive Media Association's (SAMA) inaugural Charged Up Miami event.
  • 2025 IONIQ 5 N Receives Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Designation: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has been selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award list. The IONIQ 5 N is powered by Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, maximum interior space, and optimized performance with the added N technologies.
  • Hyundai Offers IONIQ 5 N EV Customers Complimentary ChargePoint Charger or $450 Charging Credit: Hyundai is offering customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N their choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $450 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace a service that will also assist with scheduling installation.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Sep-24

Sep-23

%
Chg

Q3
2024

Q3
2023

%
Chg

2024
YTD

2023
YTD

%
Chg

Elantra

11,186

9,405

+19 %

39,329

32,565

+21 %

101,618

107,303

-5 %

Ioniq 5

3,336

3,958

-16 %

11,590

11,665

-1 %

30,318

25,306

+20 %

Ioniq 6

599

1,665

-64 %

2,185

5,073

-57 %

9,097

8,318

+9 %

Kona

5,144

6,693

-23 %

17,969

18,593

-3 %

64,508

56,518

+14 %

Nexo

2

16

-88 %

12

68

-82 %

89

173

-49 %

Palisade

8,202

7,551

+9 %

28,045

19,410

+44 %

81,792

58,857

+39 %

Santa Cruz

2,125

3,051

-30 %

7,226

9,033

-20 %

25,171

29,083

-13 %

Santa Fe

7,918

12,676

-38 %

27,059

35,020

-23 %

83,681

96,162

-13 %

Sonata

5,575

3,401

+64 %

17,283

10,007

+73 %

48,430

37,341

+30 %

Tucson

16,802

18,813

-11 %

53,801

52,589

+2 %

145,947

153,180

-5 %

Venue

1,602

1,732

-8 %

6,472

6,510

-1 %

19,843

22,869

-13 %

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

© 2024 PR Newswire
