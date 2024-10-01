Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2024 Sales

Hyundai sets best-ever Q3 retail sales; up 5% year-over-year

Record-breaking Q3 total and retail sales for Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade

IONIQ 5 retail sales climb; up 30% in Q3

Hybrid total sales increase 36% in September

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 62,491 units, a 9% decrease compared with September 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in September for Santa Fe HEV (+87%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Palisade (+9%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 36%.

"We set an all-time retail sales record in the third quarter thanks to strong demand for our IONIQ 5 and hybrid models along with the hard work of our retail partners," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "A September calendar quirk resulting in fewer selling days and Labor Day falling into the August sales month impacted the year-over-year comparison, but despite that, we still achieved a 36% increase in hybrid sales on the month as consumer demand remains high for hybrids. Our mission is to close the year strong and set another all-time annual sales record for the brand."

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 210,971 units, a 5% increase over Q3 2023 sales and the second best Q3 in the company's history. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade.

September Total Sales Summary



Sep-24 Sep-23 %

Chg Q3

2024 Q3

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 62,491 68,961 -9 % 210,971 200,534 +5 % 610,494 595,147 +2 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Hits Major Milestone with 100 Million Vehicles Produced Globally: Hyundai Motor Company celebrated a significant milestone, marking 100 million units of global cumulative production. This achievement was accomplished in just 57 years since the company's foundation, making it one of the fastest in the global automotive industry.

Hyundai Motor Company celebrated a significant milestone, marking 100 million units of global cumulative production. This achievement was accomplished in just 57 years since the company's foundation, making it one of the fastest in the global automotive industry. Hyundai and GM Sign MOU to Explore Collaboration on Vehicles, Supply Chain and Clean-Energy Technologies: Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors have signed an agreement to explore future collaboration across key strategic areas. GM and Hyundai will look for ways to leverage their complementary scale and strengths to reduce costs and bring a wider range of vehicles and technologies to customers faster.

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors have signed an agreement to explore future collaboration across key strategic areas. GM and Hyundai will look for ways to leverage their complementary scale and strengths to reduce costs and bring a wider range of vehicles and technologies to customers faster. Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces Global Expansion and New Initiatives to Strengthen Impact on Pediatric Cancer at Annual Gala: Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, celebrated its $26 million commitment for its 26 th anniversary and lifetime giving milestone of a quarter billion dollars ($250 million) at its annual gala in Washington D.C. with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, celebrated its $26 million commitment for its 26 anniversary and lifetime giving milestone of a quarter billion dollars ($250 million) at its annual gala in Washington D.C. with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Hyundai Announces U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5: Hyundai announced the release of the refreshed U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5, including a rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT variant, ideal for venturing further off the beaten path.

Hyundai announced the release of the refreshed U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5, including a rugged new IONIQ 5 XRT variant, ideal for venturing further off the beaten path. IONIQ 5 N Sweeps Drive Revolution Awards Competition: Hyundai's thrilling, high-performance all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV swept three highly competitive categories of the 2024 Drive Revolution competition sponsored by NWAPA.

Hyundai's thrilling, high-performance all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV swept three highly competitive categories of the 2024 Drive Revolution competition sponsored by NWAPA. SAMA Names 2024 Sonata HEV Limited Named Best Hybrid: The 2024 Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited was named best in the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category at the Southern Automotive Media Association's (SAMA) inaugural Charged Up Miami event.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited was named best in the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category at the Southern Automotive Media Association's (SAMA) inaugural Charged Up Miami event. 2025 IONIQ 5 N Receives Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Designation: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has been selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award list . The IONIQ 5 N is powered by Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, maximum interior space, and optimized performance with the added N technologies.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has been selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award list The IONIQ 5 N is powered by Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, maximum interior space, and optimized performance with the added N technologies. Hyundai Offers IONIQ 5 N EV Customers Complimentary ChargePoint Charger or $450 Charging Credit: Hyundai is offering customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N their choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $450 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace a service that will also assist with scheduling installation.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Sep-24 Sep-23 %

Chg Q3

2024 Q3

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD %

Chg Elantra 11,186 9,405 +19 % 39,329 32,565 +21 % 101,618 107,303 -5 % Ioniq 5 3,336 3,958 -16 % 11,590 11,665 -1 % 30,318 25,306 +20 % Ioniq 6 599 1,665 -64 % 2,185 5,073 -57 % 9,097 8,318 +9 % Kona 5,144 6,693 -23 % 17,969 18,593 -3 % 64,508 56,518 +14 % Nexo 2 16 -88 % 12 68 -82 % 89 173 -49 % Palisade 8,202 7,551 +9 % 28,045 19,410 +44 % 81,792 58,857 +39 % Santa Cruz 2,125 3,051 -30 % 7,226 9,033 -20 % 25,171 29,083 -13 % Santa Fe 7,918 12,676 -38 % 27,059 35,020 -23 % 83,681 96,162 -13 % Sonata 5,575 3,401 +64 % 17,283 10,007 +73 % 48,430 37,341 +30 % Tucson 16,802 18,813 -11 % 53,801 52,589 +2 % 145,947 153,180 -5 % Venue 1,602 1,732 -8 % 6,472 6,510 -1 % 19,843 22,869 -13 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America