WKN: A3CNVQ | ISIN: GB00BNYK8G86 | Ticker-Symbol: 7TJ
Tradegate
30.09.24
17:13 Uhr
6,926 Euro
-0,014
-0,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 13:13 Uhr
Darktrace announces formal completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cybersecurity AI, has today announced the completion of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for $5.3bn. The recommended cash acquisition was announced on 26 April 2024 and the Scheme of Arrangement has now become effective.

Jill Popelka, CEO of Darktrace, said: "Thoma Bravo will be a hugely valuable partner as we pursue further scale and innovation for our next stage of growth. Darktrace's position at the cutting edge of cybersecurity AI coupled with Thoma Bravo's deep strategic and sector expertise will be a powerful combination. Protecting businesses and organisations with best-in-class AI-powered, proactive cybersecurity will remain at the absolute core of what we do. Together, we can take this even further, investing in our people to enhance our technical capabilities and delivering exceptional service and value for our customers."

Seth Boro, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, said: "Darktrace holds a unique position at the forefront of cybersecurity technology. As one of the early adopters of AI, the value of its capabilities is evident to businesses, governments and society across the world. We are excited to work alongside Jill and the Darktrace team to build on their success, supporting their ambitions to protect the world from the most advanced cyber threats."

About Darktrace
Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience with pre-emptive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response - securing the business across cloud, email, identities, operational technology, endpoints, and network. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands, have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace's platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

SOURCE Darktrace

© 2024 PR Newswire
