Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced it has named Caroline Alder-Smurthwaite to its Global Underwriting Office for Casualty Healthcare and promoted Charlotte Behar to succeed Caroline as Head of Casualty, UK.

"Caroline has done an excellent job steering our casualty business in the UK, prioritizing consistency and stability for our customers and brokers," said Hilary Browne, Deputy Global Chief Underwriting Officer, at BHSI. "I look forward to collaborating with Caroline in her new role as a member of our Global Underwriting Team as she works closely with our Casualty and Healthcare underwriting leaders throughout the world to ensure BHSI's global approach to underwriting is understood and executed on, while at the same time tailored to local market characteristics. She leaves our UK Casualty business in excellent hands, with Charlotte ensuring a seamless transition, and bringing strong financial acumen, underwriting talent, and customer and broker relationships to her elevated role."

"Just as we emphasize building strong, lasting relationships with our customers and brokers, we similarly prioritize building a deep and enduring bench of talent inside BHSI," said Nick Major, Country Manager, UK, at BHSI. "This pair of promotions is indicative of our excellent depth of talent and our success in this endeavor. I'm excited to work with Caroline and Charlotte as they move into their new roles."

Caroline joined BHSI as Head of General Casualty, UK, in 2021 and brings 25 years of industry experience to her new leadership role. Throughout her career she has held several senior-level roles focused on corporate and global casualty. Caroline continues to be based in London and can be reached at Caroline.Alder-Smurthwaite@bhspecialty.com.

Charlotte, who was previously UK General Casualty Manager, joined BHSI in 2020. She has nearly 15 years of underwriting experience in the European marketplace. She continues to be based in London and can be reached at Charlotte.Behar@bhspecialty.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001964887/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937