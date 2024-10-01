Transcend Clinic Announces the Opening of New Treatment Clinic on October 1st

Transcend Clinic, a leading provider of holistic, evidence-based addiction treatment programs, is proud to announce the opening of its new clinic on October 1st, 2024.

Transcend Clinic - this clinic is dedicated to providing individuals struggling with addiction an alternative pathway to recovery through ibogaine-assisted treatment, a groundbreaking approach known for its efficacy in addressing substance use disorders. At the heart of Transcend Clinic's mission is a commitment to revolutionizing how addiction is treated. With a growing global opioid crisis and the limitations of traditional treatment methods, ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from the iboga plant, has emerged as a promising solution for individuals battling addiction. Studies have shown that ibogaine has the unique ability to interrupt substance dependence, with many patients reporting long-lasting relief from cravings after just one session. The new clinic will offer a safe, controlled environment for this innovative treatment. Led by a team of 4 doctors, highly trained medical professionals and therapists, Transcend Clinic's approach integrates modern medical practices with holistic therapies to support long-term recovery.

Located in a tranquil setting, the new Transcend clinic is designed to offer a comfortable, secure, and healing environment for its patients. The clinic will feature state-of-the-art medical equipment, private accommodations, and personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. The facility is staffed 24/7 by experienced healthcare professionals to ensure the highest standards of safety and care.

"Transcend Clinic is committed to changing lives. Our new clinic has a science first approach with the highest standard of care in the market. We will change the public's perception of what ibogaine is capable of," said Jorge Medina, CEO of Transcend Clinic.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of addiction treatment and are excited to continue making a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

In addition to ibogaine therapy, the clinic will offer a comprehensive care model that includes pre-treatment evaluations, post-treatment integration therapy, nutritional support, and ongoing aftercare. The integration phase is particularly critical to ensuring long-term success, as it helps patients process their experience and build a foundation for sustained recovery.

"At Transcend Clinic, we believe that healing is not just about addressing the physical aspects of addiction, but also the psychological and emotional components," explains Dr. Fernando Miguel Rivas Oliveras, the clinic's medical director. "Our team is dedicated to supporting patients throughout their recovery journey, from the first moment they walk through our doors to their long-term success after treatment."

Ibogaine has gained increasing recognition in recent years for its potential to combat addiction, particularly in cases of opioid, heroin, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and alcohol dependence. While still not fully embraced by mainstream medical institutions in some countries, more and more individuals are turning to ibogaine for its ability to disrupt addiction cycles without the need for prolonged treatment protocols. Transcend Clinic is committed to offering this powerful option in a safe, medically supervised setting, ensuring that patients have the best possible outcomes. The clinic's medical staff is fully equipped to monitor patients' vitals and provide immediate care should any complication arise during the treatment process.

About Transcend Clinic

Transcend Clinic is a leader in alternative addiction treatment solutions, offering medically supervised ibogaine therapy in a holistic setting. With a mission to provide compassionate, evidence-based care, the company is dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. The opening of this new clinic marks a milestone in Transcend Clinic's journey to expanding access to this revolutionary treatment.

Telephone: (760) 621-6203

Email: Support@TranscendIbogaine.com

Address: Cancun, Quintana Roo, 77560, Mexico

