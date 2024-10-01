duPont REGISTRY Group Welcomes Charles Bradley as Editor in Chief

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, announces the appointment of Charles Bradley as Editor in Chief across its high-class variety of digital and print offerings. This marks a significant landmark in DRG's commitment to elevating the luxury automotive marketplace.

Charles Bradley, Editor in Chief, duPont REGISTRY Group

Bradley will play a pivotal role in coordinating a cohesive editorial strategy across all websites and print publications within the duPont REGISTRY Group. This will include the reboot of Petrolicious, the world-famous home of classic and collector cars content, providing exclusive documentaries, short films and original series that celebrate the art of automotive culture.

He brings over three decades of experience in publishing and joins the group after a 10-year stint as Editor in Chief of Motorsport.com, which became the world's most-read independent auto racing website spanning 20 editions in 15 languages under his command. Bradley was also instrumental in delivering three of the largest global fan surveys in sports history, and was previously Editor of Autosport Magazine.

"The appointment of Charles to the position of Editor in Chief across our brands demonstrates a commitment to our rich selection of digital and print editorial products," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "His insight into the media landscape will be vital as we transform our ecosystem through new product development and digital expansion, and truly deliver on being the one-stop shop for the ultimate luxury car experience."

"It's a real privilege to bring all of my editorial experience and expertise to the duPont REGISTRY Group and join the amazing team of people here," said Bradley. "My background is in high-level motorsports, but the world of luxury, classic and exotic cars really appeals to me. Iconic magazines like duPont REGISTRY, with its wall-to-wall dream cars, watches, planes and boats, plus Cavallino - which is a must-read for any Ferrari devotee - are a particular passion of mine. And the rebooting process of Petrolicious, with its achingly cool film content, means there's huge scope to bring a true classic back to its former glory."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Petrolicious, FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport.

About Petrolicious

Founded in 2012, Petrolicious is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating automotive culture and history through high-quality storytelling, film and media. It is known for producing award-winning automotive content that caters to classic car enthusiasts, capturing the essence of driving and design. With a focus on collector cars, Petrolicious connects automotive enthusiasts around the world with compelling narratives and insights into the world of vintage automobiles.

