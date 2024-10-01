EHS Insight Announces Strategic Partnership With Enhesa

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / EHS Insight, a leading provider of software solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety, Compliance and Audit management, today announced a strategic partnership with Enhesa, the global leader in regulatory and sustainability intelligence. This collaboration is set to enhance the capabilities of EHS Insight's platform, providing clients with access to unparalleled regulatory compliance data and insights.

The partnership will see Enhesa's global regulatory and sustainability intelligence seamlessly integrated into EHS Insight's software platform. This integration will significantly benefit organizations by offering a comprehensive audit management solution that allows for the management and tracking of company-wide audit processes. By leveraging Enhesa's intelligence, EHS Insight's clients will be better equipped to identify areas for improvement, ensure compliance with the latest global regulations and mitigate risks associated with regulatory changes.

EHS Insight has built its reputation as a robust solution provider by automating and simplifying safety, risk and compliance processes for organizations across various industries. By reducing the time and resources required for audits, incidents and training, the platform enhances safety and operational efficiency. The inclusion of Enhesa's best-in-class compliance insights will further strengthen the platform, making it an even more powerful tool for businesses navigating the complex and ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

This partnership underscores EHS Insight's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of its clients. By integrating Enhesa's intelligence, EHS Insight is enabling organizations to maintain compliance on a global scale, reducing vulnerabilities, and supporting continuous improvement in EHS performance.

For more information about this partnership and the enhanced capabilities it brings to EHS Insight's platform, please visit ehsinsight.com.

About EHS Insight

EHS Insight is a comprehensive software solution designed to help safety professionals and organizations manage their Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs effectively. With a suite of features tailored to streamline compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency, the EHS Insight platform is user-friendly, scalable, and suitable for organizations of all sizes and industries.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, Enhesa empowers the global business community with insights that drive action today and prepare for tomorrow, fostering a more sustainable future. By navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, Enhesa helps businesses understand not just what they need to do but how to do it, both locally and globally. For more information, visit enhesa.com.

