Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EHS Insight Announces Strategic Partnership With Enhesa

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / EHS Insight, a leading provider of software solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety, Compliance and Audit management, today announced a strategic partnership with Enhesa, the global leader in regulatory and sustainability intelligence. This collaboration is set to enhance the capabilities of EHS Insight's platform, providing clients with access to unparalleled regulatory compliance data and insights.

The partnership will see Enhesa's global regulatory and sustainability intelligence seamlessly integrated into EHS Insight's software platform. This integration will significantly benefit organizations by offering a comprehensive audit management solution that allows for the management and tracking of company-wide audit processes. By leveraging Enhesa's intelligence, EHS Insight's clients will be better equipped to identify areas for improvement, ensure compliance with the latest global regulations and mitigate risks associated with regulatory changes.

EHS Insight has built its reputation as a robust solution provider by automating and simplifying safety, risk and compliance processes for organizations across various industries. By reducing the time and resources required for audits, incidents and training, the platform enhances safety and operational efficiency. The inclusion of Enhesa's best-in-class compliance insights will further strengthen the platform, making it an even more powerful tool for businesses navigating the complex and ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

This partnership underscores EHS Insight's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of its clients. By integrating Enhesa's intelligence, EHS Insight is enabling organizations to maintain compliance on a global scale, reducing vulnerabilities, and supporting continuous improvement in EHS performance.

For more information about this partnership and the enhanced capabilities it brings to EHS Insight's platform, please visit ehsinsight.com.

About EHS Insight
EHS Insight is a comprehensive software solution designed to help safety professionals and organizations manage their Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs effectively. With a suite of features tailored to streamline compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency, the EHS Insight platform is user-friendly, scalable, and suitable for organizations of all sizes and industries.

About Enhesa
Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, Enhesa empowers the global business community with insights that drive action today and prepare for tomorrow, fostering a more sustainable future. By navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, Enhesa helps businesses understand not just what they need to do but how to do it, both locally and globally. For more information, visit enhesa.com.

Contact Information

Christopher Collier
VP, Marketing
christopher.collier@ehsinsight.com
509-990-3324

SOURCE: EHS Insight

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.